Free "Boogie Down" emote.

Fortnite 2FA is essential to ensuring the security of your Fortnite account from hackers and people looking to horde onto your account through alien software.

Fortnite 2 Factor authentication will not only ensure the safety of your Fortnite account, but doing so also would make your Fortnite account eligible for a free reward. In this case, the reward is a free "Boogie Down" rare emote that is allocated to your account shortly after you enable the 2FA Security measure.

What exactly is 2FA Fortnite?

Understanding the importance of 2FA Fortnite

In layman's term, 2FA is simply adding another layer of protection to your account to make sure your account cannot be hacked. This is pivotal, especially in a game as popular as Fortnite is. Since Fortnite accounts are valued very highly in the community, there will be people looking to gain access to your account. The way this works is by sending a code to any device of your choice. Doing so would filter out any unwanted logins, since the only person with access to the device would be the owner actual of the Fortnite account.

Every attempt at logging into your Fortnite account from an unauthorised system will be followed by having to either enter the code sent to you, or through an authenticator app, whichever the account owner prefers. While this could get tedious at times, it ensures maximum safety for your account and prevents illegal and unauthorised access at all times.

How do I enable 2FA authentication in Fortnite?

2FA Authetication screen.

Enabling Fortnite 2FA is simple. Open up your browser on your phone or desktop, and head over to Fortnite.com/2FA.

Log in to your Epic Games account. Under the option to change your password, you will see an option to either enable email 2FA, or via an authenticator app. Simply pick your preferred option, and follow the instructions on the screen.

How do I unlock the Boogie Down emote?

Boogie Down Emote.

The Boogie Down emote is made available to all accounts that have Fortnite 2FA enabled. It means once you have completed the authentication setup, and have logged into your Fortnite account, you would be greeted with a message that tells you that you have received the reward. You can now go ahead, and flex your rare emote in-game to your friends!