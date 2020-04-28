How to get free rename cards and M416 skin in PUBG Mobile: Crew challenge

How To Get Free Rename Cards And M416 Skin

PUBG Mobile has a great in-game tournament system that lets players test their skills at the pro level. PUBG Mobile released the crew challenge few seasons ago to help players showcase their skills at a high skill level. Crew challenge also has some great rewards in its shop which players can redeem through the points collected in the challenge.

What is the crew challenge?

PUBG Mobile announced a crew challenge for players who want to compete with more professional teams across the world. In the crew challenge, up to 6 players can form a crew which can take part in this challenge. Crew challenge is a type of online tournament in which crews can take part in their respective servers like Asia, KRJP, and other servers.

There are various rounds in the challenge and all the participating crews need to qualify them to further rounds.

#1 Top 100 Qualifying Round

In the first round of the challenge, teams can play up to 12 matches. Out of these, the performance of the best 8 matches is counted and teams get ranked. For every win, each team gets 500 points per match and each kill counts for 15 points.

#2 Top 20 Preliminaries

After this, the groups are formed and teams are sent to these groups randomly. In this round, the top 4 teams from each group advance to the finals. All the qualifying teams get to play 3 matches in Erangel.

#3 Top 1 Crew Challenge Finals:

In the finals, each team get to play 4 matches in Erangel. If any team fail to enter the match they will not get any points. After 4 matches, the champion team is declared and they get the following rewards.

How To Get Free Rename Cards And M416 Skin

Rewards from crew challenge

There are various exciting rewards in the crew challenge shop which can be bought from points collected by playing the challenge. There is great M416 skin in the shop and various other skins are also available in the shop including permanent skins of SKS. Also, various pan skins can be bought from the shop.

If a player wants to get some good outfits, they can also get them from crew challenge shop. There are various items in the shop which are very helpful to players. There are various avatar frames and great avatars found in the crew challenge shop. Also, there are 10 rooms cards, 2 Rename Cards, and 2 Flag Cards available in the shop.