How to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile Android?

Free UCs in PUBG Mobile

One of the easiest ways to grab the latest and most exclusive skins and emotes in PUBG Mobile is by purchasing UCs. For every $10, you get somewhere around 500-600 UCs. UCs are generally expensive in PUBG Mobile; therefore, players always hunt for some shortcuts to land UCs and purchase their dream skins and outfits. There are a few ways through which one can buy free UCs in India. Free UCs can be used to buy room cards, rename cards, exclusive weapon skins, and outfits.

A few tips to get free UCs in PUBG Mobile

The simplest way to get a bunch of free UCs is through participating in regular events. Most of the events of PUBG Mobile gives you some free UCs in return. However, do keep in mind that you can never get unlimited free UCs in the game. Some of the common ways to get a bunch of free UCs are discussed below.

#1 Buy Elite Pass or Royale Pass

Elite Royale Pass

This is the most ethical and safe way to get UCs for free. With every Royale Pass, you are buying in a season, you get some UCs for free. E.g., for every standard Royale Pass, you get 600 UCs. These UCs can be used to purchase the same Royale Pass the next season, but with a condition, you finished the season with a total of 100 Royale Points.

#2 Google Opinion Rewards app

Google Opinion Rewards

This app, designed by Google, gives the user surveys that they must complete in exchange for money. The money later can be used to buy UCs on the official PUBG Mobile Shop in the game. This, perhaps, the easiest way to earn UCs in the game.

#3 UC from Paytm, Phone Pay, and other apps

UCs from PayTM

The cashback you get in these online payment platforms can be used to purchase UCs in PUBG Mobile. The Corporation has linked PayTM with PUBG mobile, and users can easily purchase UCs in exchange for cashback money.

#4 Prime and Prime Plus subscription

Prime and Prime Plus Subscription

The Prime and Prime Plus subscription are paid subscriptions but you can get the UCs for free once you have subscribed. These subscriptions allow players to get exclusive missions, rewards, and outfits.

1. Prime - $ 0.99/month [Exclusive rewards + 150UC Free UCs + Special Daily login Rewards+Id card]

2. Prime Plus - $ 9.99/month (for first month $4.99 only) [300 Free UCs+Room card+Id Card+ Crate Coupon+ 20UC/Day]. If you bought prime plus you get 900 UC per month + converted in total.