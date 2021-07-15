How to get Google Play redeem codes for top mobile games

Getting Google Play redeem codes to top up our funds on the Google Play Store is an important part of being an Android user, especially one that enjoys mobile gaming. So, we’re here to help you with that in just five simple steps! As a small treat, we’ll even show you some of the best games you can get once you’ve top up your funds.

How to get Google Play redeem codes

Step 1: Go to the OffGamers website and click on Google Play located below the search bar.

Google Play tab

Step 2: Select the country you want to purchase the Redeem Codes from.

Select the desired country

Step 3: Choose the value that you want to purchase and click buy.

Choose the value of your choice

Step 4: You will be asked to sign up or log in to your OffGamers account. It will then proceed to a secure payment gateway of your choice. After a successful payment, a code will be sent to your OffGamers account.

Login

Step 5: Open up the Google Play Store on your mobile device or desktop. Click on Redeem located on the sidebar and enter the code. You have successfully redeemed your Google Play code.

Click on the Redeem option

Top Mobile Games

As promised, here are some of the top mobile games you can get with your newly loaded funds. We promise you some top, fun games didn’t we? Well, let’s see if we can live up to that promise. We’re splitting this into two categories: paid games and free games with in-game shops or gacha mechanics. So, make sure you’ve got your Google Play Gift Cards from OffGamers in hand and buckle up!

Paid Games

Stardew Valley

Everyone is aware of this beautifully calming game that we have all come to love. Stardew Valley has everything you could possibly need, from farming and mining adventures to getting married and figuring out what mysteries lie behind the small town. There’s a lot to discover and explore in this title, even in mobile form.

Downwell

A retro-styled roguelike where you’re free-falling while shooting at monsters that come from below you. This is a game for those who would like a challenge since it takes several tries to get the hang of it and to figure out how to defeat the various monsters that appear. It's a simple, yet hard game to win.

Minecraft: Pocket Edition

Image via WallpaperTip

For those who enjoy open-world sandboxes where everything and anything is possible, we’ve got Minecraft: Pocket Edition for you. The huge game is condensed into mobile form for you to bring everywhere you go in your pocket, and it is most definitely worth it.

Vectronom

Wouldn’t be a list of mobile games if we didn’t include a rhythm-based game here somewhere, now would it? Vectronom is a colorful, trippy game where you navigate a world controlled by the rhythm of the music playing in the background. Of course, you will be eased into understanding the concept before the playthrough gets harder.

If you happen to have a color deficiency, no worries! The game offers different color profiles and options for you to modify in the settings.

Evoland

An RPG where you control an adventurer as he journeys through the world of video games. You’ll be exploring 16-bit pixelated worlds to smooth 3D platformers, experiencing the different gameplay mechanics and enemies each world has to offer. Evoland is a pretty cool concept and if you feel like it’s too short, you can hop into the second game, Evoland 2, which provides more than 20 hours of gameplay.

Free Games

Genshin Impact

Image via gensh.in

An open-world RPG adventure that blew up towards the end of 2020, Genshin Impact is constantly updating and rolling out new characters for you to try out. It is popularly known as a Breath of The Wild clone, but it does have its differences. For one, Genshin Impact uses Primogems as an in-game currency for you to make character or weapon wishes in its gacha system.

Alto’s Odyssey

Considered an endless runner, Alto’s Odyssey features beautiful visuals and smooth gameplay. It is a game that you don’t need to waste too much time trying to master and is fun to play. There are customization options available for your in-game character, but mostly you’ll be casually skiing down hills and in the snow.

Garena Free Fire

It would be remiss if we didn’t include a battle royale in the list of games, now wouldn’t it? Garena Free Fire is one of the many interesting battle royales available on the Google Play Store platform. It features a variety of characters, weapons and gameplay of your choosing with the help of Free Fire Diamonds.

Super Fowlst 2

The second installment of Super Fowlst - where players take control of a chicken on a mission to squash out the bad guys/demons- literally. Of course, in its second take, the bosses are bigger and the demons are harder to defeat but that doesn’t make it any less fun to play. The game plays like an arcade game and everything takes place in enclosed levels.

Final Fantasy Brave Exvius

A freemium game from the Final Fantasy franchise, which mimics the mechanics of Final Fantasy games. You can find hidden treasures, explore dungeons and uncover a lot of lore based on the Final Fantasy universe. There are in-app purchases, of course, for freemium titles. With constant updates and additions to the game, it is hard to say that it’ll die off anytime soon.

