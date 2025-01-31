How to get Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals

The Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals is a recently added costume in the Marvel-themed hero shooter by NetEase Games. It launched on January 30, 2025, at 6 pm PST. This skin is a unique attire created from scratch for the Season 1 of Marvel Rivals. It imparts a dark and supernatural vibe to Psylocke's in-game character model.

Here's a guide on how to unlock the Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals.

How to unlock the Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals

The Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals (Image via NetEase Games)

The Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals was created for the first Season, Eternal Night Falls. It was designed to complement the dark, fantastical themes of the season. The skin's bio-quote expresses Psylocke's concerns about trying to destroy the Yokai without hurting the people:

"Vampires and Yokai are essentially two sides of the same coin, each posing a perilous threat to humanity. But this time, the stakes are different; these beings exist as both Yokai and the people. I must seek a gentler solution with the help of this crystal."

This cosmetic can be purchased separately or you can acquire it as part of Psylocke's Blood Kariudo Bundle for a discounted price. This bundle includes the following items:

Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin

Butterfly Effect MVP animation

Shadow Strike emote

Blood Karuido nameplate

Blood Karuido spray

Price

The Psylocke Blood Kariudo skin in Marvel Rivals is available to purchase separately for 1,400 Units, or you can buy the skin as part of the mentioned bundle for a discounted price of 1,600 Units before it moves back up to 2,200 Units.

As such, purchasing the Blood Kariudo bundle right now is a great option for those who want the entire package.

How to unlock the skin

The skin provides a unique look to the Duelist hero (Image via NetEase Games)

Here's how to unlock the Psylocke Blood Karuido skin in Marvel Rivals:

On PC, open Marvel Rivals on your preferred platform (Epic Games Store or Steam) and click on "Launch". On consoles (PlayStation 5 or Xbox Series X|S), launch the game on your home screen. Log in to your account. In the Main Menu, click on the "Store" tab. Head to the "Costumes" or the "Featured" tab. Click on "Psylocke - Blood Kariudo Bundle". Click on the yellow button on the left side of the screen, showing the price, and confirm your purchase. You'll then have unlocked the skin in Marvel Rivals.

