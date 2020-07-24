Millions around the world play Free Fire. The game is very popular because of the distinct features it provides. There are various pets and characters offered by Free Fire to the players.

The pets in the game are not only for cosmetic purposes. Some of them have special abilities that assist the players in getting Booyah! Each pet also has its own actions and skins. The pets can be purchased from the in-game shop.

The players are also given the option to rename their pets. Several players prefer to have a fancy and stylish name for their pets, including various symbols and a distinctive font.

In this article, we will discuss how the player can include various symbols and fonts in their pet name to make it appear attractive and stylish in Free Fire.

How to get stylish names for your pet in Free Fire?

You can use several websites to enter various symbols and use distinctive fonts in the name of their pets since there are no symbols present on a regular keyboard. Below are a few of the sites that the players can put to use:

#1 fancytexttool.net

You will have to enter the name in the text field to get the output in a wide assortment of fonts. There are numerous symbols present on the site in the form of a keyboard that you can utilize in order to customize the name of your pets in Free Fire.

#2 fancytextguru.com

This website is very similar to fancytextool in terms of functionality, however, the difference is in the variety of the fonts that it provides. Like the website mentioned above, you will have to enter the required name in the text field. The site will provide outputs in various fonts and with different symbols.

#3 Nickfinder.com

The website provides you with a tool to customize the name and also offers a list of names to choose from. The mode of functioning of the site is similar to the other two sites mentioned above.

This not exhaustive, and you can use any other similar site that suits their purpose.

After customizing the name, you have to copy it and then paste it while renaming the pet.