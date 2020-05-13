Free PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass

PUBG Mobile's Season 13 has been released officially in the game. Players can now start completing the Royale Pass (RP) missions to unlock all the exclusive rewards. Just like every other season in PUBG Mobile, Season 13 offers two versions of the Elite Royale Pass, and each will offer different perks.

The first one is the Elite Upgrade Royale Pass, which costs 600 UC, and after purchasing this, players can unlock elite missions. The Elite Upgrade Plus is the second version of the Season 13 Royale Pass, and will cost 1800 UC.

UC can cost a lot, and hence, here are some methods to get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

How to get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free

#1 Giveaways

There are a lot of PUBG Mobile streamers and YouTubers who give away free Elite Royale Passes to their audience as a part of their promotions.

Players will have to participate in the giveaways, and if they are lucky, they will get the PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass for free.

Along with steamers, PUBG Mobile also does free giveaways sometimes, just like they did for the Season 12 Royale Pass.

Free Royale Pass Giveaway

#2 Elite Royale Pass

This is the best way to get UC for free in PUBG Mobile. The Elite Royale Pass offers a total of 600 UC as Royale Pass mission rewards. Players will need to buy the Elite Royale Pass, and then complete the RP missions. The Elite Royale Pass costs only 600 UC, and players can get the amount they paid for the Royale Pass back pretty easily.

In this latest season, players can choose between the new AG currency or UC as their reward. So, if you are planning on buying next season's Elite Royale Pass, it is suggested to choose UC as your reward.

Elite Royale Pass

#3 Free UC Apps

There are a lot of apps that give out free UC to players. All players have to do is install the app, and complete the given tasks to redeem free UC. You can use the free UC that you have redeemed to buy the Season 13 Royale Pass.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass has brought the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more.

Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger will unlock at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set will unlock at Rank 100. The entire season is based on the toy theme, and is called 'Toy Playground.'

