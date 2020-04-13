How to improve your PUBG gameplay and get better at battle royale

Few tips to improve your game-play in battle royale games like PUBG.

Following some basic strategies helps maximise one's returns in competitive game-play.

How to increase game-play in PUBG Mobile?

PUBG Mobile is one of the most played smartphone games. Every year, the corporation organises big money tournaments like PMCO, PMPL, Star Challenge, Crew Challenge, etc. In such a competitive environment, becoming better at battle royale games like PUBG Mobile requires a few strategies.

It is not necessary to play PUBG with a 2/3/4/5/10 claw set-up. Instead, a good KD of 6 can be maintained if the basic thumb set-up is used well. The point is not about claw techniques but art, which can be mastered with regular practice. Here are some pro-level tips to get better in battle royal games like PUBG Mobile.

Simple Guide to improve your PUBG game-play

Basic Movements

In PUBG Mobile, movement is essential. Just roam around for a few days using jump, crouch, prone in the training room, move-in houses, jump through windows, jump across walls, etc. and see the difference in your game-play.

Master the joystick

The joystick is the essential control in the game. Which means you should know how to:

# Control the joystick.

# Control the cross-hair.

The Gyroscope in PUBG Mobile

Master the joystick if you want to improve your close-combat performances. The close-combat mostly depends upon the fast movement of the joystick.

Right sensitivity

Different mobile devices have their unique calibrations of sensitivity. The right advice in this regard would be to practice war mode with comfortable sensitivity settings. For the best ARs sensitivity guide, follow our article on the best PUBG Mobile ARs sensitivity guide.

Improve Aim

The aim is an essential part of the game. Few tips to increase objective in the game are:

# Practice 100 TDM matches and always aim for the head. Sensitivity and reaction time play a crucial role here. If you have the right sensitivity, aiming for the crown will be quite straightforward.

# Use the app Aim Master to improve the head percentage shots in the game. Practice it before the matches.

# Learn recoil control. Most of the players avoid using AKM because of its recoil. But AKM is a beast gun, and is used by many top players like Scout, Regaltos, INDSnax, etc.

# Use Gyroscope for better-aiming controls. It helps in aiming and close-combat games.

Learn to play strategically

One of the critical points in the game is employing the right strategy. Choose the right squad, and follow the advice of the In-game Leader (IGL). Playing to a plan helps in maximising your skills in the right opportunities.

Lightning-fast reactions

Be insanely fast. Avoid giving your opponent any opportunity to aim at you. Spot the enemy, prevent camping, plan your next moves, and act wisely. Having high reflexes helps in close-combat games.

Gun combination and sticking to it

Most of the players prefer using AKM+ M416, while others love using AR with a sniper. No matter what is your gun combination, just stick to it. Here is why,

# You get used to the recoil control of the gun.

# You develop muscle memory for the recoil.

# You learn the in and out of the particular weapons.

Gun Combination in PUBG Mobile

You should not engage in pushing ranks if you have just started. Instead, land at hot drop-in locations like George/Novo/Pochinki/Military base in almost every flight path. Always have a target for maximum kills in each game. This move might initially decrease your KD ratio, but it will gradually increase once you learn how to play like a pro.

Follow Sportskeeda for the latest Video Game News and PUBG News.