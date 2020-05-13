How to increase RP in Season 13 Royale Pass

Source: YouTube Thumbnail

Royale Points in PUBG Mobile is the easiest way to access the exclusive rewards and emotes in the game. You need to complete daily and weekly missions to get maximum Royale Points, and, maximizing the Royale Points rewards gamers with the most exclusive outfits in the game.

The 100 Royale Points also results in gamers earning the Elite Royale Pass for free. However, one can max out the RP even without using hacks and here's how -

PUBG 0.18.0: Increase RP in Season 13 Royale Pass

#1 Log in Daily

Source: Quora

With each day's login, you get 10 RP points. This, perhaps, is the most most natural way of increasing RP in the game. A season typically lasts for 100-120 days, which means a 10-12 Rank boost for just logging in.

#2 Daily Events

Source: Quora

If you don't know what daily events are, the above picture is the perfect guide to find the daily events. On every Monday, new rare missions are uploaded which can be completed to win RPs.

#3 Purchase RP

Source: Bluestacks

Can you see purchase rank option in the Royale Points Mission section? On upgrading the pass to the Elite Royal Pass, you get more rewards and RPs. Elite Pass gives you around 600 UCs and unlocks the Royale Pass missions section, which boosts the process to max out the Royale Points. An Elite Pass mission gives you 50, 70, and 120 Royale Points, and as a result, you can increase your RP swiftly.

The PUBG Mobile Season 13 Royale Pass has released the Power Ranger Mythic Outfit, the Vector Skin, four new emotes, and much more. Out of these new items, Ice Ranger or Fire Ranger will unlock at Rank 50, and the Ultra Defender Set will unlock at Rank 100. The entire season is based on the toy theme, and is labelled as the 'Toy Playground.'