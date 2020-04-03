How to install PUBG Mobile on PC? Step by Step explanation

PUBG Mobile can be installed easily on PC, by downloading a file.

Playing PUBG on PC is useful for those who find the mobile interface cumbersome.

PUBG Mobile has taken the Esports industry by storm and has become the most played mobile game ever since its release in 2018. The game offers stunning graphics along with a variety of weapons, outfits and other features. It has 100M+ downloads and was also voted as the most popular game by users on Google Playstore.

PUBG Mobile is available for download on both Android and iOS devices for free. While many players are enjoying the fantastic game on their smartphones, some players find it challenging to play on a small screen. Thus, they feel that it would be a lot easier to play the PUBG Mobile game on a PC, which offers a comparatively larger screen and easier controls.

How to download PUBG Mobile on PC?

PUBG Mobile can be played on PC by downloading an android emulator and Tencent Gaming has also released its official emulator named 'Tencent Gaming Buddy.' Here are the steps to download PUBG Mobile on PC using it:

Go to the official website of 'Tencent Gaming Buddy' emulator.

Select the version or language in which you want to download the emulator.

After selecting your version, click on the download button present just below it.

The setup of the Tencent Gaming Buddy emulator will get downloaded.

Open the setup and follow the instructions to install the setup.

Search for PUBG Mobile in the search bar and click on the 'Download' button.

PUBG Mobile on PC

PUBG Mobile game will start downloading and then, you will be able to play the game on your PC.