How to join the Age of Empires Definitive Edition Closed Beta?

Microsoft Studio's Age of Empires series is always evergreen with brand new content and a loyal fan base. With a rich history of over 25 years, the Age of Empires series held its player base with the quality contents. Last year Microsoft studios released a remake edition of the first-ever Age of Empires game with the name of Age of Empires Definite Edition. After a long year, they are starting the multiplayer feature of the game. And, for that, Microsoft Studios have started a closed beta test where a limited number of people can access the game for Free!

Today in this article, I'll explain to you how you can get the access to Age of Empires Definitive Edition for free!

How to get the Age of Empires Definitive Edition Closed beta?

Step 1: To get access to any Age of Empires beta, you need to be an Age Insider first. Now if you do not know what is Age Insider, according to the Xbox Game Studios,

For Age fans who are looking for a new way to contribute to their favorite games, the Age Insider Program offers the chance to write a new chapter in the long and seasoned history of the Age series. As an Insider, you’ll join one of the most passionate player communities as they work alongside the development teams behind your favorite Age games.

So if you are not yet signed up for Age Insider, do that first. You can do that clicking here.

Step 2: Download the Xbox Insider Hub. You can download it by clicking here.

Step 3: Open the Xbox Insider hub and sign in with the same Microsoft account that you had used to sign up as Age Insider.

Step 4: Select the Insider content from the top left menu available inside Xbox Insider Hub.

Step 5: You'll find AoE DE closed beta there. Tap on that and click join. After that you'll get the option to download the game.

Please note, you'll not find the game inside the Xbox Insider Hub unless your PC is running on Windows 10 version 1903 or higher. So make sure to update your system before you try to download the game.

