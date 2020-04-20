COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is the mobile version of the popular Call of Duty battle royale game. It is available to download on both Android and iOS devices for free. The game offers different maps and modes to play with, including a 100-player Battle Royale battleground, Fast 5v5 team death-match, Sniper vs Sniper battle etc.

The size of the Call of Duty game is around 1.7 GB. Along with an additional resource pack, the developers also push out regular updates of varying sizes. Sometimes, it is difficult for players to exhaust their data. Thus they find ways to play the game using the cloud server.

While many websites claim to do so, the fact is that there is no cloud server where the players can play Call of Duty Mobile. Thus, the only method to play the Call of Duty game without downloading and exhausting your data is to get the APK and OBB files of the game through apps like Shareit, Xender etc, from someone who has the game.

Steps to play Call of Duty without downloading the game:

Here are the steps to play Call of Duty Mobile without downloading the game:

# 1: Receive the APK and OBB file of COD Mobile using the apps mentioned above

# 2: After receiving the file, go to the file manager and install the APK file of the game. Allow installation of unknown sources by navigating to Settings > Safety and Privacy > Install Apps from Unknown Sources.

# 3: Once the installation gets done, copy the OBB file of the game to Internal Storage/SD card > Android > OBB > com.activision.callofduty.shooter

OBB File

# 4: Now, open the Call of Duty Mobile application in your device.

# 5: Login with your Facebook, or Guest account and play the game.

The size of the APK file is around 70MB, and that of the OBB file is about 1.6 GB. In case of the error "Problem parsing package" popping up, consider re-installing the game by repeating the steps mentioned above.