How to play Garena Free Fire on PC/Laptop with Tencent Gaming Buddy emulator?

Free Fire can be played by installing official Tencent Gameloop emulator.

The system must meet minimum system requirements to run it.

Garena Free Fire on PC

Tencent Gaming Buddy is the most popular emulator when it comes to playing mobile battle royale games on PC. When PUBG Mobile gained popularity, the developers, Tencent Games decided to launch an official and dedicated emulator for PC gamers also. Following the updates in Tencent Gaming Buddy, the officials added support for various other games liFree Fire, Clash of Clans and Mobile Legends.

Garena Free Fire which is best known for its game-play features is a mobile battle royale game developed by Garena. Free Fire is currently available for iOS and Android platforms but the players can also play it on the Windows platform now.

Here's a step by step guide courtesy which anyone can install Free Fire on their PC using the Tencent Gaming Buddy emulator.

How to install Free Fire on PC via Tencent Gaming Buddy?

Download Link: https://gameloop.fun/en/game/fps/play-pubg-mobile-on-pc

Tencent Gameloop

Download and install the emulator from the above link.

After installation, navigate to Game Center.

Search for Free Fire in the search bar.

Hit the install button and wait for the download to complete.

Login to your Free Fire account and enjoy the game on PC.

Tencent Gaming Buddy Minimum Requirements:

Operating System: Windows 10 (32/64-bit)

Windows 10 (32/64-bit) Processor: Intel® Core™ i3-8100

Intel® Core™ i3-8100 Memory: 4 GB RAM (6 GB virtual RAM)

4 GB RAM (6 GB virtual RAM) Graphics : Direct X 11.0+ supported ( NVIDIA GeForce GTX 660 recommended)

: Direct X 11.0+ supported ( recommended) Network: Broadband Internet connection

Broadband Internet connection Storage: 2 GB available storage

Note: To experience lag-free game-play, your system must meet the minimum requirements.