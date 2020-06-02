Phantasy Star Online 2

Phantasy Star Online 2 is a critically acclaimed action-packed Japanese MMORPG. The game first launched in Japan on July 4, 2012. The western and Asian MMO community have been waiting for the game since a long time after its release in Japan. A week ago, PSO2 finally got its western release. However, it was no less than a disaster.

Phantasy Star Online 2's PC launch in the west was not good. The game suffered from several bugs and issues. The only silver lining is that the developers have eventually started rolling out fixes. Till then, the players can enjoy the game on different platforms such as Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, PS4 Japan, PS Vita Japan.

There are ample number of platforms where players can enjoy PSO2 for free. In today's article, we are going to show how you can download PSO2 on Nintendo Switch. So, without any further ado let us begin.

How To Play Phantasy Star Online 2 On Nintendo Switch

PSO2 on Switch is available only in Japan. So in order to play the game in the west, we need a Japanese account or you can just change your region.

Phantasy Star Online 2 Account Creation Screen

Whether you create a new account or change your region it depends on you.

Next step is to visit the Switch store on your device or any web browser.

Search for Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud on the switch store.

The game sizes to 69 MB. Click on the free download button and the download will begin.

PSO2 on switch uses the cloud platform to run the game. So, you don't have to worry about a hefty download size.

After the game is downloaded you can change your region back to normal.

NOTE: Phantasy Star Online 2 Cloud is meant for Japanese audience only. You can play the game in the west. However, ping and connectivity may be very poor.