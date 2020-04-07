How to play PUBG Mobile without downloading?

A step-by-step guide to playing PUBG Mobile without downloading the game.

It is important to note that there is presently no cloud gaming support to run PUBG Mobile.

" height="566" width="800" />

PUBG Mobile is a multiplayer battle royale game which has a huge player base around the world. This free to play, mega-popular game is played by people regardless of their age. It has more than 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

However, to run PUBG Mobile on your device, you will need to download it from the Appstore or the Google Playstore. The game size is about 2 GB on Android and 2.4 GB on IOS. As PUBG Mobile continually pushes for updates, this has prompted users to find alternative ways of playing the game online, without exhausting their daily data packages. It is important to note that there is no cloud gaming support to run PUBG Mobile as of now. However many apps are in initial stages of development and will be out soon.

Apart from trying to play the game from remote cloud servers, users also share the game through third-party apps like Xender and Share. It is mostly a futile attempt, because during transferring, one only ends up with the apk of just 50 MB. It happens because the primary (OBB) file contains all the game data like characters, maps, and weapons.

But don’t worry. In this article, we’ll give you a detailed understanding of how to play your favourite game without downloading it.

How to play PUBG Mobile without downloading it? Step-by-step guide:

# 1: Firstly, it is compulsory to have a smartphone with you which has PUBG Mobile already installed.

# 2: Install a file transfer app (Xender) and then share the apk to your device. The apk file size will be around 40-50 MB.

# 3: The next crucial step is to send the OBB File of the game, which many seem to ignore. For that, head to File Manager in the sender’s smartphone. To navigate the file click: Internal Storage/SD card>Android>OBB>com.tencent.ig.

# 4: Share the file to your device. The file size will be around 1.7 GB.

Advertisement

# 5: You will need to create a folder in your device. Go to Storage>Android>OBB and make a folder titled “com.tencent.ig”. Be wary of any spelling errors.

# 6: Now navigate to Storage>Xender>Others and copy the file.

# 7: Paste the file that you copied in the “com.tencent.ig” folder that you created in Step 5.

After completion of these easy steps, you can run the game without any problem. However, you might need to update and additionally download some files.