A bot in PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile has an algorithm called Bots, which is basically an Artificial Intelligence player/character. With every new update in PUBG Mobile, one sees an increase in their number.

Have you ever wondered how your friends spot them easily in the game? The process of detecting a Bot and killing it is the most straightforward task in the game. Bots are more comfortable to locate and can be killed with two shots of a good gun like AKM or M416. Let's see how we can spot and kill Bots in PUBG Mobile.

How to spot a Bot in PUBG Mobile

Spotting a bot in PUBG Mobile is very easy.

Bots are players that do not possess the fighting skills that human players do. Additionally, they also move in standard patterns. For example, a bot would never loot resources or go inside a building.

They are programmed to only shoot at a nearby enemy, who is within 100 metres. Also, they don't have a team/squad, meaning they shoot at every character they encounter on the map.

One easy way to spot a Bot in PUBG Mobile is to shoot from a distance of over 50 metres. While human players might return fire, Bots would go prone or run along in a set direction. Furthermore, Bots won't shoot you if they are not within range.

A bot in PUBG Mobile is usually found at the beginning of the game.

Usually, a Bot will only carry one weapon and they always seem to spot you as soon as they're in your sight. Once you kill a Bot, it will always have more loot than what one would have thought.

New Bots vs Old Bots in PUBG Mobile

Most of the Bots get automatic guns like TommyGun, Vector, UZI, etc. But, over the last few updates, the developers have added for them to carry Assault Rifles like AKM, M416, SCAR-L and M762.

A new bot added in PUBG Mobile gives more damage to players.

Bots in PUBG Mobile are generally very weak but they have gradually improved. With every update, the developers have made them stronger. Recently, as spotted by many players across the globe, there exists a Bot that has been knocking down human players. It has been added in the latest Season 12 update.

The aforementioned Bot is generally more robust and deals more damage than seasons gone by. It is mostly found in Pochinki and its nearby locations.