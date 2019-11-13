How to unlock the Falcon companion in PUBG Mobile for free

Falcon companion in PUBG Mobile

Tencent Games and PUBG Corporation's PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds Mobile rolled out the 0.15.5 update on November 8, 2019, and the update brought in a host of additions and changes alongside the arrival of Royale Pass Season 10.

The 0.15.5 update also brought a bird companion system to the game and here's everything you need to know about the falcon companion in PUBG Mobile:

What is the falcon companion in PUBG Mobile?

A falcon companion is a bird that sits on a player's shoulder or flies alongside as he or she moves throughout a game. The bird, however, does not do much other than follow players around.

According to an in-game description, the falcon will only be visible to a player and his/her teammates. Thus, one doesn't have to worry about getting exposed to enemies because of the companion. This is a limited-time event that will expire on November 24, 2019.

How to get the falcon companion in PUBG Mobile for free?

The companion shard redemption tab in PUBG Mobile

Clicking on the gift box icon on the bottom right of the home screen will open the themed section. To get a falcon companion for free, players will have to collect 50 companion shards. The section's first tab, 'Summon Companions: Team Up' will give away companion shards when players finish missions such as completing three or five matches, logging in, etc.

Players can also buy shards using their BP from the redeem section of the free Royale Pass or use their UC to collect them.