How to use Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale

Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale are strong units that, if used properly, can wreak devastation on rival towers. These cunning warriors are excellent at counter-pushes and surprise attacks, making them valuable. To get the most out of these fighters, you must know when and how to employ them, support them with spells and soldiers, and seize defensive openings.

This article will delve into the specifics of using Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale, providing you with the information you need to prevail in combat.

Strategies to use Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale

1) Deploy strategically

The deployment of Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale is crucial to using them efficiently. Instead of being the first wave, these troops work best as a counter-push or surprise strike. Wait for your opponent to deploy a strong force behind their King Tower or make a large-scale Elixir commitment on a push before dropping your Elite Barbarians at the bridge.

These units can swiftly approach enemy troops or towers, thanks to their impressive movement speed. For the same reason, they can deal a ton of damage before your opponent can counterattack. To exert pressure on both lanes at once and force your opponent to weaken their defenses, you should think about dividing your Elite Barbarians. This will present you with opportunities to take advantage of your opponent's vulnerabilities.

2) Support with spells and troops

Even though Elite Barbarians are rather powerful on their own, their potency can be greatly increased when combined with supporting spells and soldiers. Spells in Clash Royale such as Zap, Log, or Freeze, can neutralize enemy defenses or wipe off swarms of foes, freeing up your Elite Barbarians to concentrate on their main targets uninterrupted.

Furthermore, units such as Ice Spirit, Ice Golem, or Electro Spirit can help with crowd management or tanking so that your Elite Barbarians can accomplish their objectives unharmed. However, exercise caution when managing your Elixir if you want to use troops and spells. Refrain from overspending on support cards, as this could expose you to your opponent's counter-pushes.

3) Defend and counter-push

Elite Barbarians in Clash Royale are excellent attackers and are equally adept at defense. To stop dangerous enemy soldiers like Hog Rider, Royal Giant, or Battle Ram from getting to your towers and inflicting damage, use them to dispatch them fast. Use the remaining Elite Barbarians to your advantage to create a counter-push after the threat has been eliminated.

To build a powerful attacking wave that surprises your opponent, pair these units with the remaining defensive soldiers or support cards in Clash Royale. This puts pressure on your opponent and makes it easy for you to switch from defense to attack while you retain the momentum and turn the game in your favor.

