Free Fire has many characters, costumes, and skins that the players can unlock from the in-game shop. To get most of these exclusive items, the players need to spend the in-game currency, that is 'Diamonds'. Diamonds can also be used to purchase the Elite Pass in Free Fire.

In this article, we discuss various methods to top-up diamonds in the game.

How to top-up in Garena Free Fire

In-game purchase

There are two ways through which you can top-up diamonds in Free Fire, the first one being the in-game top-up using Google Play, and the other method being Codashop.

To top-up diamonds in Free Fire through Google Pay, you need to follow the given steps:

Step 1: Click on the 'Diamond' icon present on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-up options appear on the screen; you have to select the number of diamonds you want to purchase.

Step 3: The payment will be made via Google Play Balance or the card that you have added to the Play Store.

There are various events in Free Fire that reward you with multiple exclusive items for purchasing Diamonds. In the ongoing event, you will obtain Joseph (character) for free after you complete a purchase.

Joseph character

Codashop

Codashop (Picture Source:Codashop.com)

Codashop is one of the largest top-up websites. Free Fire players can also purchase diamonds via Codashop. There is no need to create an account; all you are required to do is, enter the Free Fire ID. The price of diamonds is also the same. Codashop also provides the players with various top-up offers.

If you top-up 310 diamonds or more on Codashop using Paytm Wallet, you will receive a 3x Carrot-nator AN94 Gun box for free.

You need to follow the steps given below to purchase Diamonds via Codashop.

Step 1: Visit the Codashop website and enter the Free Fire user ID.

Step 2: Select the number of diamonds you want to purchase and select the payment method.

You will receive the diamonds instantly in your Free Fire account.