How to top-up diamonds in Free Fire 

Battle royale gamers often crave various skins as they add some dimension not only to their appearance but also to their sense of identity in the games.

Free Fire is one of the many games that offer some of the most attractive skins and characters as well as multiple bundles and emotes. However, these items do not enhance a player's gameplay or skills in any manner.

Diamonds, which are the in-game currency of Free Fire, are used for most of the transactions in the battle royale game. Players are required to spend diamonds to obtain most of the items in the game.

In this article, we discuss how you can purchase diamonds in Free Fire.

Free Fire: How to top-up diamonds

There are two ways to purchase diamonds in Free Fire – via Google Play Store and CodaShop.

#1 Google Play Store

In-game purchase of Free Fire diamonds

This is the default method to top-up diamonds in Free Fire. Follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds using Google Play Store.

Step 1: Open the game and click the diamond icon present on the top of the screen.

Step 2: Several top-ups will appear on the screen.

Step 3: Select the desired amount of diamonds you want to purchase.

Step 4: The purchase will be made via Google Play Store, using the Google Play Balance or via the payment method that has been added in the store.

In one of the recent Free Fire events, players received the Joseph character just for purchasing diamonds. Players can also get the all-new Laqueta character by purchasing 200 diamonds or more.

#2 Codashop

Codashop (Picture Courtesy: Codashop)

Codashop is one of the largest top-up sites and is used by a lot of players around the world. Players usually receive additional incentives for purchasing diamonds via Codashop. These additional incentives vary from region to region.

Follow the steps given below to purchase diamonds from Codashop:

Step 1: Visit the Codahop website and select Free Fire.

Step 2: Select the number of diamonds that you wish to purchase and choose the payment option.

Step 3: After successful payment, the diamonds will be directly added to the account.