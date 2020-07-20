How to track your stats in COD Mobile

Call of Duty Mobile is a very competitive game, and naturally, players aspire to get better the more they play. To do so, they must first know where they stand, and the only way to do this is by checking their stats regularly. Players can check their stats at regular intervals to measure their progress and see where they need to improve in COD Mobile, and also study their strengths.

In this article, we talk about how you can check your stats in COD Mobile.

How to track stats in COD Mobile

To check in-game stats, all you have to do is follow the simple steps given below:

Step 1: Open COD Mobile on your device.

Step 2: On the main menu, click on the profile avatar present on the top-left corner.

Click on the profile banner

Step 3: Select the second tab (player profile) to get detailed stats.

Click on the player profile tab

The desired stats will then appear, and are divided according to game modes, like multiplayer mode, zombie mode (which is now defunct) and battle royale mode.

The players can check out their stats

You will be able to see K/D, the number of MVPs received and so on.

You can also check the stats of other players by visiting their profiles. However, this is only possible if they haven't disabled their profiles.

Season 8 of COD Mobile

The new season of COD Mobile has begun, and a lot of features have been added to the game. Alongside the latest update, a new map has also made its way into the game.

Also, the new battle pass has begun, which provides you with an opportunity to obtain several items for free. For example, the new weapon, DR-H, can be claimed for free at level 21 of the battle pass.