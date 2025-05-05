Leveling up in The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered can be tedious, especially when it comes to boosting your health stat. If you’re looking for a clever shortcut, there’s an infinite health glitch that can make your character nearly impossible to kill. It’s a bit more complicated than the average exploit, but with the right spell setup and timing, you can boost your max HP, and it will always stay that way.

This guide will explain how to trigger the infinite health glitch in Oblivion Remastered.

The infinite health glitch in Oblivion Remastered

To pull off this glitch, you’ll need:

An Altar of Enchanting (found in the Arcane University or Frostcrag Spire)

An Altar of Spellmaking

A basic knowledge of custom spell crafting

The Altar of Enchanting (Image via Bethesda Softworks)

1) Enchant your gear

Use the Altar of Enchanting to make a piece of armor with the "Drain Health on Self" effect. You’ll need this item later to trigger the health boost.

2) Craft two custom spells

At the Altar of Spellmaking, create two spells with the following effects:

Spell 1 (Main Glitch Spell)

Fortify Health on Self (100 pts, 1 sec)

Fortify Endurance on Self (100 pts, 1 sec)

Drain Health on Self (3 pts, 1 sec)

Fire Damage on Self (12 pts, 1 sec)

Restore Health on Self (5 pts, 2 sec)

Spell 2 (Damage Yourself)

Fire Damage on Self (Max magnitude, 1 sec)

Spam Spell 2 until your health drops to around 10 HP, but be careful not to kill yourself — use the infinite magicka glitch or potions to keep casting.

3) Trigger the bug

Once your HP is low enough, immediately start spamming Spell 1. Every cast adds to your future max HP. When you’re satisfied, wait one in-game hour and let the game autosave. Then, reload that exact autosave.

Your health is now in the negative range. As the final step, equip the enchanted Drain Health item you made earlier. This locks in your massive HP boost. You can now swap gear and retain the boost using the permanent enchantment glitch.

That's it for our guide to triggering the infinite HP glitch in Oblivion Remastered. With its help, you can tank hits from any enemy the game throws at you. Just don’t forget to save your playthrough before trying this method — dying mid-glitch can cost you your progress.

