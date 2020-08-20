Free Fire has become one of the most popular battle royale games on the mobile platform. It has seen an influx of players over the years due to its regular updates and unique features.

While the game allows you to set a unique name when you launch it for the first time, several newer players do not know how they can set their nickname in Free Fire.

In this article, we discuss how the players can type a nickname in Free Fire.

How to type a nickname in Free Fire

Some players wish to replace their existing nickname with a new one to add a bit of excitement. They need to follow the steps given below:

Step 1: Open Garena Free Fire and click on the profile banner present on the top-left corner of the screen.

Press on the profile banner

Step 2: Press on the 'Yellow name-change option' present below your name.

Click on the name change option.

Step 3: A pop-up appears, prompting the users to change the existing nickname.

Step 4: Type the required name using the keyboard in the available text field and click OK.

Change nickname

The players must note that changing the nickname in Free Fire costs 390 in-game Diamonds.

How to type a new nickname for pets

Free Fire players can also change the nicknames of their pets. To do so, they need to follow these steps:

Step 1: Click on the 'Pet' icon present on the left side of the main menu.

Click on the 'Pet' icon present on the left side of the main menu. Step 2: Select the required pet to change its nickname.

Select the required pet to change its nickname. Step 3: Press on the name-change icon present beside its name.

Press on the name-change icon present beside its name. Step 4: Type the nickname and press, OK.

Changing the nickname of a pet is free for the first time. However, it would cost the players 200 Diamonds if they wish to change it again.

Note: This article is for beginners. While it may seem obvious to you, several new players often search for these 'newbie' methods! So before calling them 'noobs,' remember you were in their shoes not long ago.