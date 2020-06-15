How to unban your PUBG Mobile account in 2020

Any account guilty of foul play can be banned in PUBG Mobile.

You can appeal your PUBG Mobile account suspension by following this essential guide.

PUBG Mobile

PUBG Mobile is one of the most successful mobile video games in the industry. Since its release, its developers have consistently delivered in terms of quality and have never failed to surprise their fans with frequent content updates in the game.

PUBG Mobile is currently one of the most downloaded games, with over 100 million downloads on Google Play Store.

Why does PUBG Mobile ban its players?

PUBG Mobile can slap a ten-year ban on any account guilty of foul play

Keeping PUBG Mobile free from hackers and cheaters is one of the top priorities for its developers. As a result, the game can slap a ten-year ban on an account if the player is found guilty of foul play. This decision is made to ensure fair gameplay and to get rid of users who often use hacks to their benefit.

If any account is banned, there is no way unban it. However, if an account is banned even when the player did not resort to any hacks, he/she can appeal to the PUBG Mobile staff team.

How to unban PUBG Mobile account in 2020

The only way to unban your PUBG Mobile account is by contacting the official team

The only way to remove the ban from your PUBG Mobile account is by appealing to the Customer Service Team.

Here are the steps to unban your PUBG Mobile account:

Login to your Gmail account or any other mail service Compose a new mail and type 'PUBGMOBILE_CS@tencentgames.com' in the sender address Appeal your suspension of the account by explaining your issue in the body of the e-mail. Include your character ID and account name in the message. Hit the send button after finalising the e-mail

After reviewing your application, PUBG Mobile will unban your account after a few days. However, as mentioned earlier, if you were caught hacking, the official team will simply reject your application.