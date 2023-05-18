How to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC

Genshin Impact is one of the most popular anime gacha games, with many amazing characters and storylines that can keep players invested. That said, it is also true that the game takes up a lot of space. When the game was released back in 2020, the size of version 1.0 after the installation was only 8 GB, but with new updates and content, the total file size in version 3.6 is over 50 GB.

Some players might want to stop playing the game because of the space it takes. Naturally, there could be other reasons to do so as well. This article will guide players on how to uninstall Genshin Impact from their PC/Laptops.

Guide to uninstall Genshin Impact on PC

1) via Control Panel

You can uninstall the game from the Control Panel (Image via Sportskeeda)

Luckily, Windows allows its users to manage their installed apps through the Control Panel option, which makes it very easy to remove any app from the system. Follow these steps to uninstall the game from your PC:

Open Control Panel.

Click on the Uninstall a program option under Programs.

Look for Genshin Impact and right-click on it.

Click on Uninstall/Change.

2) via Settings

Uninstall the game via PC Settings (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to the Control Panel, the PC Settings feature also allows the users to manage a number of things in the system including the software.

Here's how to navigate through Settings and uninstall the game:

Press Win + I to open Settings.

Click on Apps in the menu on the left side of the screen.

Search Genshin Impact.

Click on the three dots on the right and click on Uninstall.

Both the Control Panel and PC Settings options are the simplest ways to uninstall an app from the system.

3) via Epic Games Launcher

If you use Epic Games Laucher, then follow these steps:

Open the Epic Games Launcher.

Go to Library.

Search for the game and click on the three dots.

Click on Uninstall.

If this only removes the launcher and not the game itself, you can go to the file location of Epic Games via Program Files in Local Disk C. Open the Genshin Impact folder and scroll down all the way to the bottom to look for the Uninstall file.

4) via File location

Uninstalling it from its file location (Image via Sportskeeda)

Another simple way to remove the game from the PC is doing it from its file location, which can be done by following these steps:

Right-click on the game launcher.

Click on the Open File Location.

Scroll down and look for uninstall file.

Double-click on it.

The PC will ask for confirmation if you really wish to remove the game from the system. Press on confirm or uninstall, whichever option is in the prompt. You can follow any of the above options to safely uninstall Genshin Impact from your PC.

Poll : 0 votes