How to unlock 98-rated EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon in Ultimate Team?

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with a central midfielder version of the Spanish legend. While the item provided by the SBC is only 94-rated, it can be transformed into a 98-rated version via a special EVO.

The Real Madrid legend is one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team, but the latest EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon item has shifted him to a midfielder position. By completing the SBC and the EVO, gamers can provide him with elite-tier stats in all relevant areas.

The EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon can now be unlocked

The SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the previously released David Beckham SBC, the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements of each segment:

Task 1: Born Legend

Rare players: 11

Quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2: Rising Star

Rare players: 11

Quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3: El Buitre

Real Madrid players: Minimum one

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: Top notch

TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 5: Spain

Spain players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Task 6: League Legend

LaLiga players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 170,000 coins. This will allow gamers to unlock a 94-rated version with the Pinged Pass+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles.

El Buitre EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers can then put this item into the El Buitre EVO, which costs around 300,000 coins or 1000 FC points to unlock. The EVO has five levels with the following challenges that must be completed in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Level 1 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 5 challenges:

Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

By completing all these tasks, gamers will unlock a 98-rated version with the following key stats:

Pace: 98

Shooting: 92

Passing: 96

Dribbling: 95

Defending: 90

Physicality: 86

He will also receive the Quickstep+ and Low driven Shot+ PlayStles, as well as the LW and CAM positions. These attributes will make him an exceptional player under the FC IQ system.

