  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • How to unlock 98-rated EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon in Ultimate Team?

How to unlock 98-rated EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon in Ultimate Team?

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified Jun 20, 2025 18:20 GMT
Shapeshifters Icon Butragueno is now available (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)
Shapeshifters Icon Butragueno is now available (Images via EA Sports/Sportskeeda Gaming)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC in Ultimate Team, providing gamers with a central midfielder version of the Spanish legend. While the item provided by the SBC is only 94-rated, it can be transformed into a 98-rated version via a special EVO.

Ad

The Real Madrid legend is one of the best strikers in Ultimate Team, but the latest EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon item has shifted him to a midfielder position. By completing the SBC and the EVO, gamers can provide him with elite-tier stats in all relevant areas.

The EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon can now be unlocked

The SBC (Image via EA Sports)
The SBC (Image via EA Sports)

Check out EA FC 25 review

Similar to the previously released David Beckham SBC, the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC also requires multiple squads. These are the requirements of each segment:

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Task 1: Born Legend

  • Rare players: 11
  • Quality: Exactly Bronze

Task 2: Rising Star

  • Rare players: 11
  • Quality: Exactly Silver

Task 3: El Buitre

  • Real Madrid players: Minimum one
  • TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 4: Top notch

  • TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 5: Spain

  • Spain players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Task 6: League Legend

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 89

The overall expected cost of the EA FC 25 Emilio Butragueno Shapeshifters Icon SBC is around 170,000 coins. This will allow gamers to unlock a 94-rated version with the Pinged Pass+ and Incisive Pass+ PlayStyles.

Ad
El Buitre EVO (Image via EA Sports)
El Buitre EVO (Image via EA Sports)

Gamers can then put this item into the El Buitre EVO, which costs around 300,000 coins or 1000 FC points to unlock. The EVO has five levels with the following challenges that must be completed in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles:

Ad

Level 1 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 2 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 3 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

Level 4 challenges:

  • Play one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.
Ad

Level 5 challenges:

  • Win one match in Rush, Rivals, Champions or Squad Battles on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player.

By completing all these tasks, gamers will unlock a 98-rated version with the following key stats:

  • Pace: 98
  • Shooting: 92
  • Passing: 96
  • Dribbling: 95
  • Defending: 90
  • Physicality: 86

He will also receive the Quickstep+ and Low driven Shot+ PlayStles, as well as the LW and CAM positions. These attributes will make him an exceptional player under the FC IQ system.

About the author
Shivanshu Raturi

Shivanshu Raturi

Twitter icon

Shivanshu is an esports and gaming writer, covering FIFA/EA FC content at Sportskeeda. With an English degree from Delhi University, Shivanshu has successfully merged his love for the language with his professional pursuits.

Shivanshu’s earliest memory of video games includes titles like Devil May Cry on the PS2 and FIFA 09 on the PSP. His experience with FIFA and EA FC has been an enriching one, and he considers it a privilege to be able to share his love for the games with the world via Sportskeeda.

Shivanshu maintains regular communication with EA Sports, ensuring that he is always up to date with the latest FC Pro events and other game news, which helps him provide accurate and timely information to his readers. He has interviewed some of the biggest professional players in the game’s esports scene, including many participants of the eISL, India's premier FIFA 23 tournament.

Given the amount of daily content being released in Ultimate Team, Shivanshu prides himself in his ability to provide reliable information. With leaks and rumors dominating social media, he values thorough research and credibility.

When not competing in online EA FC game modes, he watches football, MMA, or anime.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Shivanshu Raturi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications