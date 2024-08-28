Curios are one of the most important parts of your toolset in Black Myth Wukong, despite offering only passive benefits. While your armor set and weapons do define the bulk of your build, the Curios are also an important part, giving you access to permanent bonuses that your armor and weapon might not provide, such as additional Defense, Stamina Recovery, etc.

Furthermore, given you are constantly switching your armor sets and weapons in Black Myth Wukong, Curios offers a more stable way of preserving necessary passive bonuses. Unfortunately, you're only given two Curios slots by default. And if you're not thorough with your exploration, you might have to stick with just that till the end of your playthrough.

However, you can increase your Curios capacity up to three, by completing a simple side-quest. Here's a comprehensive guide on how to unlock an additional Curios slot in Black Myth Wukong.

How to increase the Curios capacity in Black Myth Wukong?

Increasing the Curios capacity isn't explained by the game, but you can do it quite early. In fact, you can increase the number of Curios you carry to three as soon as you reach the southern shores of the New West. Unfortunately, the quest that eventually grants you an additional Curios slot, is easily missable, especially if you try to rush through Black Myth Wukong.

Chen Loong in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

To get an additional Curios slot, you need to complete Chen Loong's questline, which eventually takes you to the Ruyi Scroll. You meet Cheng Loong near the southern shores of the New West (Chapter 3). You reach this area right after defeating the main story boss - Kang-Jin Star, at Turtle Island.

Upon meeting with Chen Loong for the first time, he will engage in a duel against you. However, upon defeat, Chen Loong will ask the Destined One for a favor. Chen Loong's quest is fairly straightforward. After defeating him, you simply need to talk to him and exhaust his dialogue. After doing so, you need to travel to the Cellar Keeper's Shrine (Chapter 2).

Near the Cellar Shrine, you will meet Xu Dog, and interact with him. You will need to inform Xu Dog about Chen Loong's encounter, and then return to the southern shores of the New West. Talk to Chen Loong once more and he will reward you with the Ruyi Scroll. The Ruyi Scroll teleports you to a completely new region, separate from the main map.

The Yin Tiger (Blacksmith) in Black Myth Wukong (Image via Game Science)

Within the Ruyi Scroll, you will meet the Blacksmith, the Yin Tiger, who you can challenge to a duel. If you manage to defeat the Yin Tiger, you will be rewarded with the Ebon Flow Transformation Spell. After the duel, talk to the Yin Tiger to upgrade your Curios capacity to three.

