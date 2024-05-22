How to unlock Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2?

The Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2 might be the best among the various modifiers encountered in the game. It is one of many handy in-game inclusions that can change how players tackle the challenging third-person roguelike action game. To be specific, it foregoes spawning chests throughout levels in favor of having items dropped by killed foes.

As such, it can be very overpowered in most cases as players need to collect money or track down chests to get items. Here's how players can obtain this useful artifact in the game.

What does the Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2 do and how to get it?

Before we delve into the nitty-gritty of how to obtain the Artifact of Sacrifice, it should be noted that the drop chance for an item cannot be lower than 5%%. Given below are the probability rates for the dropped items governed by this artifact in Risk of Rain 2 to be of a particular rarity or type.

Common: 63%

Uncommon: 27%

Legendary; 0.9%

Equipment: 9%

Since these rates are not affected by the type of monster defeated, a tougher monster will not guarantee a higher chance of a Legendary drop. As with all other artifacts, the Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2 must first be unlocked to be equipped at the start of a run - and the process to do so is equally lengthy and challenging. For one, players will need the 3x3 code for the artifact.

While these spawn randomly on stone tablets across levels and players must track them down to find them, here is the code listed for ease of use:

Triangle, Triangle, Triangle

Triangle, Triangle, Triangle

Triangle, Square, Triangle

Each artifact in the game has a sppecific code that must be entered at the Compound Generator in the fifth biome, the Sky Meadows. This unlocks the Bulwark's Ambry where players must complete the challenge to be able to finally unlock the Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2.

There are some more details to consider as well. While the Artifact of Sacrifice in Risk of Rain 2 removes normal chest spawns, guaranteed chests are not affected, and neither are elements like Bazaar Between Time and 3D Printers. Of the latter two, the Bazaar is a shop in the game using Lunar Coins while the 3D Printer destroys an item to print another.

To know more about artifacts, be sure to check out the latest ones added thanks to the newest Devotion update, including the overpowered Artifact of Devotion. Risk of Rain 2 is available on PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

