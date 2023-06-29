How to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever

AEW Fight Forever is slowly becoming one of the most popular wrestling games this year, and fans of the franchise are indeed having a blast trying out everything that it has to offer. There is a large pool of playable wrestlers to choose from in the game, and while some come unlocked from the get-go, there are many that only become available as you spend more time in the game.

One such wrestler is Cody Rhodes, who is considered by many to be one of the most popular wrestlers in WWE. Unfortunately, he is not available immediately, and fans will be required to earn him before they are able to pilot him in the game.

There is a fair bit of confusion amongst fans as to how they can go about getting their hands on the wrestler in the game. Hence, today’s AEW Fight Forever guide will go over some of the things that you can do to unlock and play as Cody Rhodes in the title.

How to easily get your hands on Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever

Here's what you need to do to unlock Cody Rhodes as a playable character in AEW Fight Forever:

Make your way into the game and boot up exhibition mode. Here you will be required to select Road to Elite career mode and then look for Cody Rhodes.

You can do this by pressing the RB button on the Xbox, R1 on the PlayStation controller, R for the Nintendo Switch, and the direction keys if you are on PC. You will need to scroll through the options until you reach the Shop menu.

Here you will need to once again navigate to the More Items menu if you wish to unlock Cody Rhodes in AEW Fight Forever.

In the shop, you will be able to find Cody Rhodes as one of the many wrestlers that can be unlocked as a playable character. However, he will not come for free.

To get Cody, you need to invest 10,000 AEW Credits, which are the in-game currency that you use to obtain the wrestlers and access the various features in the game.

AEW Games @AEWGames



Are you daring enough to Fight Forever?



launches tomorrow! AEW is for the bold. AEW is for the fearless. AEW is for those who know, that deep inside, they are ELITE.Are you daring enough to Fight Forever? #AEWFightForever launches tomorrow! AEW is for the bold. AEW is for the fearless. AEW is for those who know, that deep inside, they are ELITE.Are you daring enough to Fight Forever?#AEWFightForever launches tomorrow! https://t.co/WqZf0o8Y3a

Cody Rhodes is one of the more expensive wrestlers that you'll get to unlock, but once you've gained access to him, you'll be able to pilot him in the various game modes.

Poll : 0 votes