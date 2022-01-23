How to unlock Dark Prince in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is an online multiplayer strategic card game in which players compete in 1v1 battles in real time. There are a total of 106 cards, which are divided into five rarities: Common, Epic, Rare, Champion, and Legendary.
These cards are collected by players and used to create multiplayer battle decks. To construct a successful deck, one needs to have a thorough understanding of the cards. In this article, we'll delve into detail about "Dark Prince," one of Clash Royale's most powerful Epic cards.
Dark Prince in Clash Royale
Arena 7 is where you can get the Dark Prince card. He's a melee troop and focuses on ground cards, with high hitpoints, area damage, and a shield. The Dark Prince appears as a figure dressed in dark steel armor with gleaming blue eyes.
The in-game description of the Dark Prince is:
"The Dark Prince deals area damage and lets his spiked club do the talking for him - because when he does talk, it sounds like he has a bucket on his head."
The Dark Prince rides a pony of the same breed as the Prince and wields a spiked club and a shield. He has a unique ability: if he walks for 3.5 tiles without stopping, he will charge, receiving increased movement speed and damage. When he hits an Archer Tower or a troop, he will cause twice as much damage as usual.
Players who want to use the Dark Prince card must reach Arena 7 or higher and open their chests to obtain one.
Dark Prince statistics
Due to his high hitpoints, forceful splash strike, and shield, the Dark Prince may play several roles within a single deck. He may be used to eliminate support units behind a tank, absorb damage from large units with his shield, rush from the bridge, and support pushes.
The statistics for the Dark Prince card are as follows:
- The cost of using a Dark Prince card is 4 Elixir.
- Dark Prince can max be upgraded to level 14, where it has 1643 hitpoints and 328 area damage.
- It is an Epic card with 1.3 seconds hit speed and 1 second deployment time.
Finally, the Dark Prince is a powerful Clash Royale card which ought to be included in any combat deck. Players should ideally build a deck that includes both support and damage-dealing cards for the Dark Prince.