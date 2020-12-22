How to unlock the Diamond Camo Assault Rifle in COD Mobile?

The Diamond Camo skin in COD Mobile is an extremely desired skin by the entire CODM community primarily due to its looks.

For players who are interested in COD Mobile, the Diamond Camo has been one of the most interesting skins in the game and is probably one of the most difficult skins that one can acquire in COD Mobile.

How to get the Diamond Camo skin in COD Mobile?

Players need to get 10 undefeated kills in 150 matches at a stretch to get this skin. This means a player would have to get 10 kills in a match and then get 10 kills again in the next match, and they would have to do it continuously for 150 matches.

This entire feat makes it very hard to obtain the skin because it's impossible to get 10 kills at a stretch, especially in the multiplayer games that COD Mobile has to offer. However, the number of games required differs for other weapon classes.

To make things easier, players can equip the "extended mag" attachment to their weapons. No matter how accurate players are, it does not make any sense to walk into a firefight and then fall short of bullets.

The Diamond Camo is a nice way for players to display their capacity to grind for a particular item in-game. Those who don't really care much about the skins in COD Mobile will probably skip the Diamond camo, but there are players out there who take it very seriously.

Overall, obtaining this camo is proof that the player is really skilled in COD Mobile.