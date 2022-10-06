How to unlock Doomfist in Overwatch 2: Abilities, class, and more explained

Fans can anticipate many significant balance updates for each of the game's heroes as developer Blizzard Entertainment advances Overwatch into the Overwatch 2 era. With a total of 35 heroes, the sequel features a number of outstanding characters.

Players who have never played the previous game will begin with just a section of the entire hero roster accessible in Overwatch 2. This is one of the most significant modifications made to transition Blizzard's classic hero shooter to a new free-to-play system.

Until the heroes are unlocked through matches, players cannot use any of the in-game characters. As a result, new players who want to play as Doomfist must first unlock him by participating in numerous matches.

Depending on whether a player has acquired the first Overwatch, they may have unlocked fewer heroes in Overwatch 2. Only 15 of the 35 heroes will be accessible at the beginning if players don't buy the prequel. Playing an approximate amount of unranked matches is required to unlock all of the remaining heroes. Therefore, 85 matches must be played in order to obtain Doomfist.

Who is Doomfist in Overwatch 2? Abilities, class, and more explained

When Overwatch was first introduced, Doomfist was a DPS character who specialized in knocking out his opponents. He currently plays the tank position in Overwatch 2 after being completely redesigned into a new character, and can withstand a lot of damage by deflecting opponent blows before answering with a strong punch. He plays a big role in drawing fire from the opposing team and diverting them so that his squad can advance and kill any obstructions.

Rocket Punch

Instead of using his Rocket Punch to assassinate soft targets, Doomfist's primary function in battle as a tank is to take damage with Power Block and attract aggro from the opposition team. Even so, he still has plenty of steady damage to deal and his knockbacks can disperse opponent formations.

Even while Rocket Punch isn't nearly as devastating as it previously was, the fact that it can move multiple targets backwards enables Doomfist to make adversaries vulnerable to additional damage from his teammates. Now that the Seismic Slam is functional like Winston's leap, he may easily and rapidly enter the action.

Defense

When Doomfist uses any of his three abilities to attack an enemy, he gains 30 temporary shields as a result of his passive ability, The Best Defense. In addition, he gains 75 shields every time he uses his ultimate to damage an adversary. The shield will degrade by 3 every second after the first.

Hand Cannon

Hand Cannon, a pistol attached to Doomfist's fist, is his preferred weapon. Similar to his authentic fists, this weapon specializes in close-quarters fighting, inflicting a respectable amount of damage on opponents. The weapon can contain four bullets, and over time, ammo will replenish.

Power Block

He is able to have all the resilience needed as a tank thanks to Power Block, one of the newest and greatest components of Doomfist's brand-new equipment in Overwatch 2. Every damage dealt to Doomfist in front of it is reduced by 80% while Power Block is employed. Moving slower than before by 35% is the price to pay for this.

Meteor Strike

Doomfist's Meteor Strike is his Ultimate ability. It takes around 0.5 seconds to fully charge this potent assault before it can be used. Doomfist will establish a targeting circle once it is activated, and he will then soar through the air before crashing into the intended target when the attack is fully charged. This deals hefty harm to players near the center of up to 300 damage, and 150 damage to players on the circle's perimeter.

