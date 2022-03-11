How to unlock Elixir Golem in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale, an online strategy game by Supercell, is a multiplayer game in which players fight in real time using cards. These cards are separated into many rarities. Elixir Golem is a unique card that is frequently used by expert players in 1v1 and 2v2 battles.

Elixir Golem can be added to the Clash Royale battle deck and used as a powerful mini-tank troop. This article will discuss Elixir Golem, which can be used in a variety of battle decks.

Unlock the Elixir Golem in Clash Royale

Elixir Golem card (Image via Sportskeeda)

Arena 14 gives players the chance to unlock the Elixir Golem, which is a Rare card. It's a slow-moving unit with high hitpoints, which only targets buildings. When Elixir Golem is defeated, it splits into smaller Elixir Golemites, which have lower health. When Elixir Golemites are defeated, they generate two Elixir Blobs each, which have even lower health and move faster. When an Elixir Blob is defeated, one Elixir is awarded to the enemy.

Elixir Golem's in-game description is as follows:

"Splits into two Elixir Golemites when destroyed, which split into two sentient Blobs when defeated. A Blob gives your opponent 1 Elixir when destroyed!"

Elixir Golem boasts the game's highest health-to-cost ratio, with 1440 hitpoints per Elixir point. This, combined with its inexpensive cost of 3 Elixir, allows it to be extremely effective at distracting enemy troops while also causing damage to buildings.

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale this Season? Have you been unleashing Elixir Golem Terrorthis Season? Have you been unleashing Elixir Golem Terror™️ this Season? 😱 https://t.co/e2U688YXLe

As Elixir Golem offers the opponent with 4 Elixir when totally destroyed, it must be employed with a proper counter strategy. Players should deploy some backup troops behind Elixir Golem while still saving enough Elixir to tackle the enemy's troop onslaught.

Players can unlock Elixir Golem by following the below-given steps:

Players must reach Arena 14 to unlock the Elixir Golem card Open various chests to obtain the card or purchase using daily shop deals Players can also ask for clan donation or use trade tokens to unlock the Elixir Golem card

Elixir Golem statistics

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale



Make sure to take part in our 5th birthday celebrations this season to unlock these free Emotes! Battle Healer & Elixir Golem. Everyone's favorite combo!Make sure to take part in our 5th birthday celebrations this season to unlock these free Emotes! Battle Healer & Elixir Golem. Everyone's favorite combo!Make sure to take part in our 5th birthday celebrations this season to unlock these free Emotes! 🎂 https://t.co/bz5WcLnudJ

Elixir Golem is one of the cheapest mini-tank troops that distracts the buildings and troops for a long period of time. The following are the statistics for the Elixir Golem card in Clash Royale:

It can max be upgraded to level 14, where it deals a damage of 337 and has 1910 hitpoints.

Elixir Golem takes 3 Elixir and 1 second to deploy

It covers a range of 0.8 tiles and has a hit speed of 1.3 seconds.

Finally, Elixir Golem is no doubt one of the best counter-push mini-tank card in Clash Royale that players can add to their 8-cards deck. Players can use support troops like Witches and Wizards with Elixir Golem to deal with swarms of troops.

Edited by Mayank Shete