How to unlock Endless World in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line boasts a few fun modes to explore, including the mysterious Endless World mode. It’s been discussed in previous reveals by Square Enix, but it’s not clear how someone accesses it until they’ve done it. Thankfully, it’s not a time-consuming process.

If players want to rush to Endless World in the Series Quests section of Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line, it’s entirely possible. What is this mode, how do you get it, and how does it work? Here’s everything you need to know about this fun random mode in the latest Square Enix rhythm game.

Endless World is a fun extra feature in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line

Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line’s Series Quests are the primary gameplay mode where players will probably spend most of their time; however, you cannot take on the “main story” missions of the game right away.

That’s how you unlock Endless World, though. It’s a reward for completing the game’s main story quests, the “Theatrhythm” block of stages. To unlock the main story, you must complete seven Final Fantasy worlds in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line.

If you’re trying to get Endless World as soon as possible, pick some shorter stages. For that reason, I recommend skipping Final Fantasy XIV until later, as it has over 30 stages to complete. When you start the game, you’ll receive a key to unlock a world, and once you complete the first few stages of that one, you’ll unlock another key.

What does “completing” mean in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line, though? You don’t have to complete every stage and finish all the quests. Simply defeating the final boss will push you forward.

Games like Final Fantasy Mystic Quest, Final Fantasy I, II, IV, and X-2 are solid choices to get this going as fast as possible. Chocobo Dungeon also has a small number of stages. Theatrhythm’s main story is a selection of interesting but challenging song remixes, and completing these and seeing the credits roll is what you need to do.

Endless World is your reward for beating Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line (Image via Square Enix)

After watching the credits and heading back into Series Quests, players will see a new option among the other worlds: Endless World. But what is Endless World in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line?

It’s a mode that draws from the entire tracklist of the game, putting players through increasingly difficult stages and quests. You will keep playing infinitely until you fail three quests. Once the mode ends, you can start again. Occasionally, you’ll get to pick from several stages/quests, but you can only go forward. That means no cheesing the system and taking a series of easy stages back to back.

Endless World keeps track of your stage progress, perfect chain streak, and the overall difficulty of the stages you’ve progressed through. One thing to note is that if you increase the difficulty mid-run, you’ll still only be credited for the first difficulty you were on.

You should also have at least one level 99 character because these fights will become challenging quickly. It’s recommended that you challenge yourself on harder stages before diving into Endless World for this reason as well.

That’s all you need to know about Endless World in Theatrhythm: Final Bar Line. It’s a fun, challenging optional mode you unlock after you beat the game. You don’t have to play it, though - you can go back and cover stages you skipped, participate in multiplayer, or play specific music stages.

