How to unlock Executioner in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a multiplayer online strategy game in which players fight each other in real-time using character cards. There are currently 106 cards in total, with five rarities: Rare, Common, Epic, Champion, and Legendary.

These cards are acquired by users and used to form battle decks. To design a successful deck, you must have a thorough understanding of the cards. In this article, we'll talk about "Executioner," one of Clash Royale's most powerful Epic cards.

Unlock Executioner in Clash Royale

The Executioner card (Image via Sportskeeda)

At Arena 14, you can get the Executioner card. His long-range troops cause area damage with high hitpoints and damage values. He swings his boomerang in a straight line that flies back after reaching maximum range, delivering damage on both blows and piercing all opponents in its path.

The in-game description of the Executioner is:

"He throws his axe like a boomerang, striking all enemies on the way out AND back. It's a miracle he doesn't lose an arm."

The Executioner's range, ability to attack air troops, and area damage make him an ideal support troop for cards with large hitpoints, such as Golems, Witches, and Pekkas.

Executioners are effective against cards like Minions Horde, Skeleton Army, and others because of his spell resistance ability and high damage to each swing.

Executioner statistics

The Executioner's boomerang has a range that allows him to not only damage a tank like the Golem, but even support soldiers behind the tank if he is placed correctly. The statistics for Executioner cards are as follows:

Players can unlock the Executioner card at Arena 14 through treasure chests. The cost of training an Executioner is 5 Elixir. The Executioner card can be upgraded to Level 14 at max where it has 1696 HP and area damage of 448. Range of the Executioner card is 4.5 tiles and the boomerang further covers a range of 6.5 tiles, causing damage to the whole line of troops. The Executioner has a hit speed of 2.4 seconds, deployment time of 1 second and attacks both air and ground troops. It has a damage per second of 186 making it one of the highest DPS troops in Clash Royale.

Also Read Article Continues below

To summarize, in Clash Royale, the Executioner is a powerful Epic card that should be included in any battle deck. Executioners are an excellent solution to cards of all types, capable of defeating low-cost cards with a single boomerang throw. As a result, it should be employed as a support unit for Golem, Pekka, Witch, and other such characters.

Edited by Danyal Arabi