How to unlock Fisherman in Clash Royale?

Clash Royale is a 1v1 real-time warfare game in which players use cards in the form of spells, troops, defense constructions, and structures to attack each other. These cards are merged into an eight-card deck that is used on the battlefield.

Knowledge of cards, particularly those cards that are unique and extremely useful during battle, is essential for using the ideal deck and offensive strategy. Fisherman is one such powerful and unusual card that must be a part of the player's attacking strategy.

Unlock the Fisherman in Clash Royale

The Fisherman card is one of the highest damaging Legendary cards in Clash Royale that can be unlocked from Arena 15 using a Legendary Chest. Fisherman's in-game description is as follows:

"His Ranged Attack can pull enemies towards him, and pull himself to enemy buildings. He's also mastered the ancient art of 'Fish Slapping'."

He is a melee unit with middling damage who can only attack one victim. Fisherman has the ability to cast a hook that drags opposing troops towards him or himself towards buildings. Hooked units will be slowed by 35 percent in movement and attack speed for 2.5 seconds. Unlike a dashing Bandit, he can still be damaged when moving to a structure using his hook.

Fisherman's hook has a seven-tile range. Players should bear this in mind when determining where to deploy him against enemy troops. Fishermen can be protected by pairing it with swarm troops like the Skeletons Army to confuse opposition troops and allow it to stay on the battlefield for a counter attack.

Fisherman is best utilized as a defensive support card, primarily for creating targeting units and separating high hitpoints from support troops. Players should avoid cycling him in the back because their opponents may use his hook to force him to drag something unfavorable towards their tower, such as a Pekka.

Fisherman stats

Fisherman can use his hook to halt the Bandit in the middle of a sprint, despite the fact that the latter is generally unstoppable throughout it. Fisherman's stats are as follows:

Fisherman has 1152 hitpoints and deals 256 damage.

The Fisherman card costs three Elixir and takes one second to deploy on the battlefield.

It's a Legendary card with a maximum upgrade level of 14.

If employed correctly during the battle, Fisherman is one of the most powerful Clash Royale cards. It can be used as a support unit that can later deal damage via counter-attacks.

