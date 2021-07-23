How to unlock Formation Estate domain in Genshin Impact: Step-by-step guide

The new domain Formation Estate in Genshin Impact is a one-time domain that rewards players with 40 Primogems upon completing it.

Unlike several other domains unlocked when players interact with them, Formation Estate requires players to solve puzzles to open the domain.

To unlock the Formation Estate domain, players need to light up four torches around a switch in front of the domain in Inazuma. However, it is impossible to light up the torches because of the constant rain in the area. Thus, players need to solve a World Quest series to clear the weather.

In this guide, players can follow the step-by-step guide to unlock the Formation Estate domain in Genshin Impact.

Formation Estate at Jakotsu Mine in Genshin Impact

To clear the rainy weather around the Formation Estate area, players need to complete a World Quest "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3" in Genshin Impact.

Interact with Kaji to unlock the first Story Quest (Image via Mihoyo)

First, players must trigger the World Quest "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 1." To activate the quest, players need to go to the east of Fort Fujitou and talk to Kaji to start the quest.

In the first quest, players need to collect two Quest Items: a Rock Pillar Warding Stone and a Rock Pillar Pearl for the Narukami Pillar. After completing the task, the player will complete the first Story Quest and gain the next part of the quest, "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 2" and "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3."

Narukami Pillar for Orobashi's Legacy: Part 2 (Image via Genshin Impact)

The steps to complete Orobashi's Legacy Quest series parts 2 and 3 are relatively straightforward. Once players complete part 1 of the quest, the next part should be a breeze. Players need to find the same Quest Item with the same puzzles but at different places.

Quest for "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 2" can be started when players approach a Narukami Pillar south from the Momiji-Dyed Court in Genshin Impact. There are two Quest Items that players need to collect, but note that both items are in different places, unlike the first quest. Hence, this quest requires players to solve two puzzles.

Complete the puzzle to clear the barrier around the third Narukami Pillar (Image via Genshin Impact)

After completing the second task, players can head to Jakotsu Mine to start the quest "Orobashi's Legacy: Part 3" in Genshin Impact. Players need to interact with the third Narukami Pillar to start the quest. There will be three puzzles that need to be solved to complete the third task.

Torches around the switch to unlock Formation Estate domain (Image via Genshin Impact)

Orobashi's Legacy quest will continue after the third part, but players do not need to complete it to open the Formation Estate Domain. Once players complete Part 3 of Orobashi's Legacy, the weather around Yashiori Island in Genshin Impact will be clear.

Players can head to the Formation Estate domain area and light up four torches around the switch. Once all the torches are lit, it will lift the seal on the switch, and players can unlock the domain.

