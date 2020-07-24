How to unlock Free Fire characters for free

Free Fire has several unique aspects that provide players with a whole new experience, including characters and pets with unique abilities.

There are about 30 characters and ten pets in the game, and each character has its unique ability that gets enhanced upon levelling up. These characters certainly provide a small advantage to the user, and hence, players look to obtain them in Free Fire.

Most characters can be purchased from the in-game store using diamonds. But buying diamonds to unlock these characters is possible for every player, as it costs them real money.

In this article, we talk about how players can unlock characters at no cost in Garena Free Fire.

How to unlock characters for free in Free Fire?

Players can obtain diamonds for free and then use them to purchase characters. There are various ways of getting diamonds for free in Free Fire. Some of the most popular methods are:

Google Opinion Rewards

Google Opinion Rewards is one of the most popular options among players to get in-game currency for free. Users are directly awarded Google Play Credits/Balance for completing short and simple surveys. These credits can later be used to purchase diamonds in Free Fire, which in turn can be used to obtain characters.

GPT Websites

SwagBucks, one of the examples of a GPT website

There are multiple GPT (get-paid-to) websites that provide players Google Play Giftcards for completing various tasks like answering surveys, quizzes, downloading apps and so forth. Swagbucks, YSense and PrizeRebel are some popular GPT websites. The choice of site depends on the player as well.

Though these are slow ways to obtain diamonds, they are 100% legit and legal.

Also, top-up events are frequently added into the game and usually help players procure characters for free by purchasing diamonds in Free Fire. In the current event, players will receive the Joseph character in the game. This is practically free for players that buy diamonds via the Free Fire store.