How to unlock the Frost Squad skin for free in Fortnite Season 5 

Fortnite's annual winter event, Operation Snowdown, has brought more than 15 new challenges for players to complete and earn exclusive winter-themed in-game items.

One of the most sought-after outfits from the Operation Snowdown rewards is the exclusive Frost Squad skin.

Snowmando & Frost Squad will be the FREE outfit rewards for Operation: Snowdown (Winterfest) this year! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8kgOhP9QC2 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 15, 2020

To acquire the Frost Squad skin in Fortnite, players need to complete at least 12 challenges from the list of Operation Snowdown Quests.

Start off Operation Snowdown with the new Frost In Action Loading Screen!



Check-in with Snowmando to get the quest started. pic.twitter.com/204Xie0aFi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

Given that there are over 15 quests available for players to choose from, unlocking the Frost Squad skin in Fortnite shouldn't be too difficult for anyone.

Although players can claim the Snowmando skin by themselves, they will require the assistance of in-game friends to unlock the Frost Squad skin.

The reason behind this is that the quests are designed in such a manner that players will need to complete a few co-op quests to reach the designated 12 quests.

Advertisement

Here's everything that players need to know about the Operation Snowdown Quests and how they can unlock the Frost Squad skin in Fortnite.

Fortnite players can claim the Frost Squad skin from Operation Snowdown Quests

Despite all the challenges being revealed earlier, some of the Operation Snowdown challenges are only unlocked in Fortnite on a daily basis.

Apart from the already present quests in Operation Snowdown, a new challenge will be revealed daily until December 30th.

Here's all the challenges that have either made their way into the game or will be introduced before the event ends:

Visit five different Snowmando outposts to earn: Frost In Action - 10,000XP

Search five chests at Snowmando outposts to earn: Shield Surprise - 10,000 XP

Dance at five different Holiday trees to earn: Snow Strike - 10,000 XP

Place Top 10 with friends in squads for three times to earn: Snow Steel - 20,000XP

Destroy five Nutcracker statues to earn: Blustery Bag - 10,000 XP

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP

Deal damage at 250 Snowmando outposts to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP

Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings 10 times to earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP

Use Chiller Launcher 10 times to apply ice feet to opponents and earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP

Collect 100 Gold Bars to unlock: GG Fresh - 10,000 XP

Catch a Snowy Flopper to earn: Toe Pick - 10,000 XP

Revive a player in three different matches to earn: Merry Marauding - 20,000 XP

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in three different matches to earn: Merry Fishmas

Play five matches of duo/squads with friends to earn: Frosty Globes - 20,000 XP

Deal 100 damage with Lever Action Rifle to earn: Fish Fest - 10,000 XP

Stoke a campfire twice to earn: Confetti - 10,000 XP

Players need to complete any 12 challenges from the list above in order to unlock and acquire the Frost Squad skin in Fortnite.

Players are advised to complete the respective quests at the earliest because Operation Snowdown is a limited-period event. So, for anyone looking to claim these exclusive skins in Fortnite, now is the time to grind.