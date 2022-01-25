How to unlock Ice Hound in Clash of Clans

Clash of Clans is a multiplayer strategy game developed by SuperCell in which players create a community of other players, fill storages, train armies, and raid rival villages for Gold and Elixir. To build an army, players use a variety of troops. the newest addition to the army composition is "Super Troops."

Super troops are enhanced versions of normal troops such as Baby Dragons, Minions, Wizards, and Witches. They are more powerful in terms of damage and hitpoints, but they take up more housing space.

Unlocking these super troops necessitates a thorough understanding of the prerequisites, therefore in this article, here's a look at "Ice Hound," a super version of Lava Hound.

Steps to unlock Ice Hounds in Clash of Clans

The Ice Hound (Image via Sportskeeda)

Based on the normal troop Lava Hound, the Ice Hound is a Super Troop. When the Lava Hound is at a minimum of level 5, the Ice Hound can be unlocked by boosting it.

The in-game description of the Ice Hound is:

"Free from all the lava-induced indigestion, the Ice Hound is ready to freeze the flow of battle. Chill out, or else."

Boosting the Lava Hound costs a Super Potion or 25,000 Dark Elixir, and it lasts three days. The level of Ice Hound that a player gains from the boost is the same as the Lava Hound level.

Clash of Clans @ClashofClans Lava Hound's Super version is tankier, with more hit points! When the Ice Hound is destroyed, it breaks up into tinier Ice Pups, and drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Attacks from Pups slows enemies down. Yes, the Ice Hound has zero chill. Lava Hound's Super version is tankier, with more hit points! When the Ice Hound is destroyed, it breaks up into tinier Ice Pups, and drops a Freeze to deliver a nasty surprise to your enemies. Attacks from Pups slows enemies down. Yes, the Ice Hound has zero chill. https://t.co/2dXDgfKdw6

The Ice Hound is comparable to a Lava Hound, but has more hitpoints and the ability to chill targets it hits, like the Ice Wizard and Ice Golem. When it dies, it releases a swarm of Ice Pups that are comparable to Lava Pups.

While any Air Defenses remain on the battlefield, Ice Hounds prioritize Air Defense above all other defenses, and will skip all other enemy troops. Players will need Town Hall 12 to transform Lava Hounds into Ice Hounds due to level requirements.

Ice Hound statistics

Ice Hound has a range of 0.75 seconds and takes up 40 housing spaces.

It moves at a rate of 20 per second and deals 15 damage per second.

With 10000 hitpoints and a training time of 6 minutes 40 seconds and 1000 Dark Elixir, it is the most powerful troop in Clash of Clans.

After being destroyed, Ice Hound freezes other enemy buildings for 4.25 seconds and spawns 12 Ice Pups.

In conclusion, it is a wise decision to boost the Lava Hound to use the Ice Hound as part of a Clash of Clans attacking strategy.

Edited by Danyal Arabi