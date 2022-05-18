How to unlock Legend Perks in Apex Legends Mobile

Apex Legends Mobile has finally dropped in certain countries in its soft launch. This version of the game will feature exclusive content and includes an early look at some of the changes coming in future updates for the standard release. One of the major changes brought in the mobile port is the introduction of the perk system.

Players have been feeling unappreciated for 'maining' a Legend for a long time now, and the new perk system is hoping to resolve this issue. This new perk system rewards players for playing and getting experienced with a particular Legend by granting them small tweaks in their stats and abilities as their level grows higher.

While this new mechanic is only present in Apex Legends Mobile, Respawn intends to bring this feature into their standard release as well. The developers are bringing this format to the newer platform first to gauge how well this feature integrates into standard gameplay and make appropriate changes thereafter.

Unlocking and using Apex Legends Mobile's Perk System

Bangalore's perk chart in Apex Legends Mobile (Image via Respawn)

As players play games as a particular Legend, that Legend will earn EXP. Like in every other game with EXP, the Legend will level up when enough of these points have been accumulated. These levels grant tokens that players can use to unlock perks. These perks can then be equipped on the loadout screen for the chosen Legend.

While being nothing game-breakingly major, these perks offer players a few tactical advantages like a short burst of movement speed when their shield cracks. However, the first step in using these perks is to play a character long enough to earn levels on them. Without levels, players will have no tokens to unlock their respective perks with.

The fastest way to increase the level of a particular Legend is to perform well while playing them. Scoring kills against enemy players and performing well in teamfights in general is a great way to increase the amount of EXP earned in a match. Assisting teammates has also received a buff as to how much EXP it grants players.

Once the player levels up their Legend of choice, they can begin to unlock perks. As players further increase the level of their Legend, the amount of perks they can unlock increases. Players are encouraged to experiment with different combinations of perks to find the combination that best suits their playstyle.

