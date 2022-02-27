How to unlock Lumberjack in Clash Royale

Clash Royale is a 1v1 (or 2v2) online multiplayer battle game in which players compete utilizing cards such as spells, troops, army structures, and defense constructions. These cards are assembled into an eight-card deck on the battlefield to win multiplayer and clan war fights.

Knowing how to use the greatest deck on the battlefield necessitates a deep knowledge of the cards, especially those that are unique and extremely useful in battle. Lumberjack is one such example of a card that can attack enemy troops and, when destroyed, drops Rage Spell.

Unlock the Lumberjack in Clash Royale

The Lumberjack card in Clash Royale (Image via Sportskeeda)

The Lumberjack card is a Legendary card that can be obtained through opening Legendary Chests or completing Shop Quests in Arena 14.

The in-game description of the Lumberjack card is:

"He chops trees by day and hunts The Log by night. His bottle of Rage spills everywhere when he's defeated"

He is a swift melee unit with great damage and moderate hitpoints. He drops a Rage Spell when he dies, which for a brief time improves the attack and movement speed of friendly troops and buildings within the spell's effective radius.

The Lumberjack is a more expensive, but perhaps more rewarding, form of the Rage spell card, as it can attack and defend opposing troops. The Rage Spell when dropped can be extremely useful for cards like Balloons, Pekka, and many more.

The Lumberjack can also be used as bait. If he is defeated near a Princess Tower, the Rage spell that follows will be cast on the player's own Crown Tower, increasing its attack speed. Other troop buildings can be placed in front of or near the Crown Tower to take advantage of the Rage Spell.

Players can unlock the Lumberjack card by following these steps:

Players must reach Arena 14 to access the Lumberjack card. Once players reach Arena 14, they should open Legendary Chests or purchase the Lumberjack card through Shop Quests. Earn more cards to upgrade the card, and start using it in the 8-cards deck on the battlefield.

Lumberjack statistics

Clash Royale @ClashRoyale Magic tricks from Lumberjack, an elusive Electro Wizard and failing with Emotes: youtu.be/JLXE_6K31wA Magic tricks from Lumberjack, an elusive Electro Wizard and failing with Emotes: youtu.be/JLXE_6K31wA

Lumberjack and Balloon make up a lethal combination in Clash Royale known as LumberLoon. Placing the Lumberjack card on the bridge first, followed by the Balloon card will cause the opposing Archer Tower to attack the Lumberjack first and subsequently drop the Rage Spell.

Some Lumberjack stats are:

He can maximum be upgraded to level 14, where it deals a damage of 320 and has 1696 hitpoints.

It is a ground troop that costs 4 Elixir and 1 second deployment time.

Lumberjack covers a range of 0.7 tiles and the duration of the Rage Spell is 10 seconds.

Finally, the Lumberjack is one of the best cards in Clash Royale as it can deal a lot of damage to the opponent and also drop an invaluable Rage Spell when destroyed, allowing other friendly troops to deal more damage.

