How to unlock the RAAL MG in Warzone and Modern Warfare

Warzone and Modern Warfare players received a great surprise when a brand new gun was added without any announcements or teasers. The RAAL MG light machine gun is the newest addition to Warzone and Modern Warfare and can be acquired for free after completing in-game challenges. As of now, no store bundles include the RAAL MG; therefore, challenges are the only way for players to get their hands on the weapon.

How to get the RAAL MG in Warzone and Modern Warfare

The criteria for unlocking the RAAL MG in Warzone and Modern Warfare are the same:

Players must get 5 kills in 7 different matches while using LMGs equipped with a Scout Optic.

Fulfilling this criteria will reward players with the RAAL MG in their respective games.

"The Reconnaissance Auxiliary Assault Lightweight Machine Gun uses a low fire rate and a reciprocating barrel to mitigate the powerful.338 Norma Mag recoil. Advanced titanium construction keeps the weight manageable." - Warzone description of the RAAL MG

At longer ranges, the RAAL MG is fairly potent, featuring a fast TTK despite its slow fire rate. The RAAL MG behaves as a typical LMG would, with its slow fire rate, high damage and low movement speed. Its biggest drawback is its ridiculously high reload time of 7.5 seconds. This renders the RAAL MG ineffective in close-quarters combat, making it essential for players to equip a fast-firing SMG as their secondary weapon.

As of now, the RAAL MG is a competent weapon that doesn't exactly fit into the meta. Here's a powerful loadout for players looking to try their hand at the RAAL MG in Warzone:

Muzzle : RAAL Monocore

: RAAL Monocore Barrel : 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker

: 32.0” RAAL Line Breaker Laser : Tac Laser

: Tac Laser Optic : VLK 3.0x Optic / Solozero K498 4.0x Integral

: VLK 3.0x Optic / Solozero K498 4.0x Integral Underbarrel: FSS Oblique

To get the most out of the weapon, players can equip the following loadout in a match:

Primary Weapon: RAAL MG as specced

as specced Secondary Weapon: MAC10

Lethal Equipment: Throwing Knife

Tactical Equipment: Heartbeat Sensor

Perk 1: COLD BLOODED

Perk 2: OVERKILL

Perk 3: AMPED (Faster switching between the LMG & SMG)

