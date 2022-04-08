How to unlock Ratts Tyerell in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga users are able to unlock many different items, such as ships, characters, and more. Some unlockables are attained by completing missions, others by finding items.

Some gamers may wonder how they can unlock Ratts Tyerell, a well-known podracer.

Unlocking Ratts Tyerell in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Though there are many things for players to unlock in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the good news is that they do not need to complete the objectives the first time they encounter them. They can always come back in Free Play mode to unlock those new characters, ships, and more.

However, for Ratts Tyerell, the good news is that it's much easier to unlock than some others.

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga gamers can unlock Ratts Tyerell by using a code

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga users can unlock Ratts Tyerell easily by inputting a code at any time during their gameplay (Image via Warner Brothers)

Unlock some other methods of character unlocks that will require completing challenges or finding hidden items, getting Ratts Tyerell is much easier. The first thing gamers will need to do is find the location where they need to enter the code.

To get there, players should pause the game and select the icon that lets them enter a code. Once there, it will bring up the keyboard.

Entering code to unlock Ratts Tyerell

Users will simply need to enter the code in this menu to unlock Ratts Tyerell: GR2VBXF. There is nothing further that they will need to do because as soon as they enter the last letter of the code, they will receive a message that will let them know that Ratts Tyerell has been unlocked.

This code can be entered at any point in the game and is not mission-dependent.

How gamers can play as Ratts Tyerell

Once players have unlocked Ratts Tyerell, they can select them in the character select screen (Image via Warner Brothers)

Once the character has been unlocked, users can play as Ratts Tyerell whenever they are not completing the story missions. This means for things like Free Play and replaying missions and other content, they will be able to use them.

Unfortunately, character selection is locked for story content as gamers progress through it, but they can always select other characters later.

