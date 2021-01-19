How to unlock Razor in Genshin Impact

Razor is an extremely rare four-star rated electro-elemental character in Genshin Impact, and he can be quite difficult to unlock.

Razor's story in Genshin Impact states that he was taken in by Andrius, the wolf of the north, after being abandoned as an infant. Razor was raised by Andrius' wolf pack in Wolvendom and had no human interaction before his encounter with Varka, the Grand Master of the Knights of Favonius.

Unlocking Razor in Genshin Impact be difficult for players, as the four-star character can be only obtained through the "Wish" system available in the game. Razor was previously available in Paimon's Bargains.

The character hasn't made a reappearance since the October cycle ended. Given that all items in "Paimon's Bargains" have a monthly reshuffle cycle, Razor could very well pop up once again in the near future.

Razor in Genshin Impact

The four star rated electro-elemental character in Genshin Impact wields a claymore weapon. Razor was introduced in Genshin Impact on September 28th, 2020. Since his introduction, Razor has made a name for himself as an extremely strong character.

Razor's elemental skill and elemental burst allow him to inflict massive damage on his enemies. His elemental skill, Claw and Thunder, allows Razor to swing his Thunder Wolf Claw to deal electro damage to all enemies in front of him. This ability can also be charged to unleash a lightning storm over a small area. The lightning storm deals massive bursts of damage to anyone caught inside its effect.

Razor's elemental burst, Lightning Fang, can be activated to summon the "Wolf Within." This causes Razor to deal massive bursts of electro damage to all enemies near him. Additionally, the Wolf Within fights alongside Razor for the entire duration of the ability.

I’m bored and all I play is genshin impact so here’s Razor sketches since I love him. pic.twitter.com/2jbZBXDwr0 — ImaniAsh (@ThisIsNotAsh1) January 17, 2021

Razor's abilities makes him one of the strongest four-star rated character in Genshin Impact. However, that doesn't change the fact that Razor remains one of the rarest characters in the game. The only way for players to obtain Razor is by spending real money on Wishes.

Even upon doing that, players will still need to be lucky enough to draw Razor. This makes the quest not only expensive, but also uncertain.