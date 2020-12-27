How to unlock the Snowmando skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite's annual winter event is here, and players have the opportunity to earn the Snowmando outfit for free by completing the Operation Snowdown Quests.

Start off Operation Snowdown with the new Frost In Action Loading Screen!



Check-in with Snowmando to get the quest started. pic.twitter.com/204Xie0aFi — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 18, 2020

One of the most sought-after items from the list of rewards for Operation Snowdown is the exclusive Snowmando outfit.

The Snowmando skin can only be claimed after a player has completed nine challenges from the Operation Snowdown Quests. Additionally, players can also unlock the Frost Squad Skin by completing a total of 12 Operation Snowdown Quests.

Snowmando & Frost Squad will be the FREE outfit rewards for Operation: Snowdown (Winterfest) this year! #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/8kgOhP9QC2 — Fortnite News (@FortniteBRFeed) December 15, 2020

There are more than 15 quests available for players to choose from in order to unlock the Snowmando Skin.

Most of the quests required to unlock the Snowmando Skin can be completed in a solo match of Fortnite. However, a player will require the help of a few friends to complete the co-op quests in order to obtain the Frost Squad outfit.

Here's everything that players need to know about the Operation Snowdown Quests and how to unlock the Snowmando outfit in Fortnite.

Fortnite players can claim the Snowmando Skin from Operation Snowdown Quests

Although the entire list of challenges was revealed earlier, some of these challenges are only unlocked on a daily basis.

There will be a new Operation Snowdown quest available daily for players until December 30th. However, irrespective of when these quests might turn up in Fortnite, here's all the challenges that have either made their way into the game or will be introduced before the event ends:

Visit five different Snowmando outposts to earn: Frost In Action - 10,000XP

Search five chests at Snowmando outposts to earn: Shield Surprise - 10,000 XP

Dance at five different Holiday trees to earn: Snow Strike - 10,000 XP

Place Top 10 with friends in squads for three times to earn: Snow Steel - 20,000XP

Destroy five Nutcracker statues to earn: Blustery Bag - 10,000 XP

Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP

Deal damage at 250 Snowmando outposts to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP

Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings 10 times to earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP

Use Chiller Launcher 10 times to apply ice feet to opponents and earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP

Collect 100 Gold Bars to unlock: GG Fresh - 10,000 XP

Catch a Snowy Flopper to earn: Toe Pick - 10,000 XP

Revive a player in three different matches to earn: Merry Marauding - 20,000 XP

Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in three different matches to earn: Merry Fishmas

Play five matches of duo/squads with friends to earn: Frosty Globes - 20,000 XP

Deal 100 damage with Lever Action Rifle to earn: Fish Fest - 10,000 XP

Stoke a campfire twice to earn: Confetti - 10,000 XP

Complete 9 Operation Snowdown Quests: Snowmando

Complete 12 Operation Snowdown Quests: Frost Squad

Via @ThePattyLeaks — THANKYOUEPICGAMES SNOWMANDO A GOOD SKIN (@ThankyouEpic) December 15, 2020

Completing any nine quests from the list above will allow players to unlock the exclusive Snowmando outfit in Fortnite.

Given that Operation Snowdown is a limited-period event, players are suggested to complete these quests and claim their desired Fortnite skins at the earliest.