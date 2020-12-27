How to unlock the Snowmando skin for free in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Fortnite's annual winter event is here, and players have the opportunity to earn the Snowmando outfit for free by completing the Operation Snowdown Quests.
One of the most sought-after items from the list of rewards for Operation Snowdown is the exclusive Snowmando outfit.
The Snowmando skin can only be claimed after a player has completed nine challenges from the Operation Snowdown Quests. Additionally, players can also unlock the Frost Squad Skin by completing a total of 12 Operation Snowdown Quests.
There are more than 15 quests available for players to choose from in order to unlock the Snowmando Skin.
Most of the quests required to unlock the Snowmando Skin can be completed in a solo match of Fortnite. However, a player will require the help of a few friends to complete the co-op quests in order to obtain the Frost Squad outfit.
Here's everything that players need to know about the Operation Snowdown Quests and how to unlock the Snowmando outfit in Fortnite.
Fortnite players can claim the Snowmando Skin from Operation Snowdown Quests
Although the entire list of challenges was revealed earlier, some of these challenges are only unlocked on a daily basis.
There will be a new Operation Snowdown quest available daily for players until December 30th. However, irrespective of when these quests might turn up in Fortnite, here's all the challenges that have either made their way into the game or will be introduced before the event ends:
- Visit five different Snowmando outposts to earn: Frost In Action - 10,000XP
- Search five chests at Snowmando outposts to earn: Shield Surprise - 10,000 XP
- Dance at five different Holiday trees to earn: Snow Strike - 10,000 XP
- Place Top 10 with friends in squads for three times to earn: Snow Steel - 20,000XP
- Destroy five Nutcracker statues to earn: Blustery Bag - 10,000 XP
- Travel 5,000 meters in X-4 Stormwings to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP
- Deal damage at 250 Snowmando outposts to earn: Snowblaster - 10,000 XP
- Shoot down opponent structures with X-4 Stormwings 10 times to earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP
- Use Chiller Launcher 10 times to apply ice feet to opponents and earn: Winter Wing - 10,000 XP
- Collect 100 Gold Bars to unlock: GG Fresh - 10,000 XP
- Catch a Snowy Flopper to earn: Toe Pick - 10,000 XP
- Revive a player in three different matches to earn: Merry Marauding - 20,000 XP
- Hide inside a Sneaky Snowmando in three different matches to earn: Merry Fishmas
- Play five matches of duo/squads with friends to earn: Frosty Globes - 20,000 XP
- Deal 100 damage with Lever Action Rifle to earn: Fish Fest - 10,000 XP
- Stoke a campfire twice to earn: Confetti - 10,000 XP
Completing any nine quests from the list above will allow players to unlock the exclusive Snowmando outfit in Fortnite.
Given that Operation Snowdown is a limited-period event, players are suggested to complete these quests and claim their desired Fortnite skins at the earliest.Published 27 Dec 2020, 16:15 IST