How to unlock the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of locations inspired by different Disney films and shows. While some biomes are direct inspirations from popular Disney properties, others have been created just to fit the game's aesthetic. During exploration, players will often stumble upon blocked entrances to other biomes, requiring them to spend a few Dreamlight if they want to enter the location.
While some regions on the map are cheap to access, others, like the Sunlit Plateau, require hefty amounts of Dreamlight to unlock the area. This article will cover everything you need to know about unlocking the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Unlock Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley
The Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock, making it one of the more expensive biomes to access. Due to its high cost, beginners are unlikely to enter this location during the early stages of the game. Sunlit Plateau is a region that requires you to grind for Dreamlight, which is why it should not be your priority if you have just started your first playthrough.
Once you remove the barriers at the entrance by paying your hard-earned currency — you are free to explore the biome — where you will stumble upon different quests, characters, and resources.
Resources to forage in Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley
As you explore the Sunlit Plateau biome, you will often come across resources that can be collected and used later to craft various in-game items. Here are the resources you can find in the Sunlit Plateau biome:
1) Crafting Material
- Pebbles
- Softwood
- Gold Nugget
- Cotton
- Iron Ore
- Hardwood
- Clay
- Soil
- Dry Wood
2) Flowers
- Yellow Bromeliad
- Pink Houseleek
- Red Bromeliad
- Orange Houseleek
- Pink Bromeliad
3) Ingredients
- Canola Seeds
- Vanilla
- Cocoa Beans
- Bell Pepper Seeds
- Cherries
- Onion Seeds
4) Gems
- Shiny Citrine
- Shiny Tourmaline
- Citrine
- Tourmaline
5) Critters
- Red Sunbird
- Turquoise Sunbird
- Orchid Sunbird
- Golden Sunbird
- Emerald Sunbird
Fishes in Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Sunlit Plateau is also a significant hub for fishing as you can catch various fish here. Here are all the fishes in the Sunlit Plateau:
1) Seaweed
- Sell Price: 20 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +25
2) Walleye
- Sell Price: 1,100 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +1,700
3) Carp
- Sell Price: 400 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +800
4) Bass
- Sell Price: 25 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +150
5) Tilapia
- Sell Price: 600 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +1,150
6) Perch
- Sell Price: 80 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +400
7) Salmon
- Sell Price: 150 Star Coins
- Energy restoration: +500
These fish can be used in various ways, such as cooking different meals or offering them to NPCs as quest items.
