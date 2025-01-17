How to unlock the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley features a variety of locations inspired by different Disney films and shows. While some biomes are direct inspirations from popular Disney properties, others have been created just to fit the game's aesthetic. During exploration, players will often stumble upon blocked entrances to other biomes, requiring them to spend a few Dreamlight if they want to enter the location.

While some regions on the map are cheap to access, others, like the Sunlit Plateau, require hefty amounts of Dreamlight to unlock the area. This article will cover everything you need to know about unlocking the Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Unlock Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Sunlit Plateau costs 7,000 Dreamlight (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@HDPLAY Gaming TV)

The Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley requires 7,000 Dreamlight to unlock, making it one of the more expensive biomes to access. Due to its high cost, beginners are unlikely to enter this location during the early stages of the game. Sunlit Plateau is a region that requires you to grind for Dreamlight, which is why it should not be your priority if you have just started your first playthrough.

Once you remove the barriers at the entrance by paying your hard-earned currency — you are free to explore the biome — where you will stumble upon different quests, characters, and resources.

Resources to forage in Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find different resources in this biome (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@HDPLAY Gaming TV)

As you explore the Sunlit Plateau biome, you will often come across resources that can be collected and used later to craft various in-game items. Here are the resources you can find in the Sunlit Plateau biome:

1) Crafting Material

Pebbles

Softwood

Gold Nugget

Cotton

Iron Ore

Hardwood

Clay

Soil

Dry Wood

2) Flowers

Yellow Bromeliad

Pink Houseleek

Red Bromeliad

Orange Houseleek

Pink Bromeliad

3) Ingredients

Canola Seeds

Vanilla

Cocoa Beans

Bell Pepper Seeds

Cherries

Onion Seeds

4) Gems

Shiny Citrine

Shiny Tourmaline

Citrine

Tourmaline

5) Critters

Red Sunbird

Turquoise Sunbird

Orchid Sunbird

Golden Sunbird

Emerald Sunbird

Fishes in Sunlit Plateau in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Seaweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley (Image via Gameloft || YouTube/@Gamers Heroes)

Sunlit Plateau is also a significant hub for fishing as you can catch various fish here. Here are all the fishes in the Sunlit Plateau:

1) Seaweed

Sell Price: 20 Star Coins

20 Star Coins Energy restoration: +25

2) Walleye

Sell Price: 1,100 Star Coins

1,100 Star Coins Energy restoration: +1,700

3) Carp

Sell Price: 400 Star Coins

400 Star Coins Energy restoration: +800

4) Bass

Sell Price: 25 Star Coins

25 Star Coins Energy restoration: +150

5) Tilapia

Sell Price: 600 Star Coins

600 Star Coins Energy restoration: +1,150

6) Perch

Sell Price: 80 Star Coins

80 Star Coins Energy restoration: +400

7) Salmon

Sell Price: 150 Star Coins

150 Star Coins Energy restoration: +500

These fish can be used in various ways, such as cooking different meals or offering them to NPCs as quest items.

