How to unlock Super Archers in Clash of Clans?

Super Troops is the latest upgrade in Clash of Clans, where players can boost regular Elixir and Dark Elixir troops to troops with higher hit points and damage. Players can use the same in multiplayer and clan war battles to improve their attacking strategies.

One such popular Super Troop in Clash of Clans is "Super Archers," a boosted version of regular Archer troops with special abilities and higher hitpoints and damage. This article will discuss Super Archers and methods to unlock them.

Super Archers in Clash of Clans

Super Archer in Clash of Clans (Image via Sportskeeda)

Similar to Archer troops, Super Archers shoot arrows at their opponents' troops and buildings. It can be unlocked by boosting Archers using Super Potion or 25000 Dark Elixir once the Archers reach level 8. The in-game description of the Super Archer is as follows:

"Having achieved serious arm strength, the Super Archer can now threaten targets several buildings away."

The Super Archer is a long-range unit that launches arrows that can pierce many structures at once, delivering damage to all of them simultaneously. The level requirement of the Super Archer requires Town Hall 11 to boost Archers to Super Archers.

However, due to housing space and laboratory level requirements, players with level 5 Clan Castle or higher can receive a Super Archer using clan donation.

When attacking, the Super Archers have no preference; they will simply attack the nearest building. They prefer assaulting opposing Heroes, Clan Castle troops, or Skeleton Trap skeletons once they become aware of them. To unlock Super Archers in Clash of Clans, players must follow the below-mentioned steps:

Players must upgrade their town hall to level 11 and upgrade Archers to level 8. Once the prior requirements are fulfilled, players must click on the Boost Barrel and boost Archers to Super Archers using Super Potion or 2500 Dark Elixir. It unlocks Super Archer for a temporary period of three days, which can be added to the player's army composition.

Super Archer statistics

Super Archers are superior to Bowlers in that; they can target practically any defense building without drawing attention to themselves. Scattershot is a noteworthy example.

It takes a housing space of 12 and can target both ground and air troops.

It can maximum be upgraded to level 10, where it has 550 hit points and deals a damage of 144.

It has a movement speed of 24 and has a special ability, "Sharp Shot," that allows her to target multiple buildings at once.

Finally, Super Archer is one of the best Super Troops in Clash of Clans that can target both enemy air and ground troops. Players should boost their Archers and add Super Archers to their regular attacking strategies.

