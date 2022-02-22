How to unlock the Vargo 52 assault rifle early in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War has already completed its first year of existence, and the game can be considered a success - gameplay and commercial-wise.

Many widely expected that the second year would also see the 2020 release being supported. However, the game's different settings and differences in gameplay from Modern Warfare and Vanguard mean that players are still investing their time with the game.

Treyarch has also done a decent job and has already started the process for year two.

KRNG Oceane @TheOceaneOpz



Good morning 🙂 Black Ops Cold War wasn't a bad Call of DutyGood morning 🙂 Black Ops Cold War wasn't a bad Call of Duty 🐸☕️Good morning 🙂

There are brand new weapons that players will enjoy among map changes and other things. Although Treyarch hasn't officially revealed the new assault rifle, players can still unlock it early.

The most exciting thing about the whole ordeal is that the early unlocking will require players to play Call of Duty Modern Warfare.

Treyarch secretly added a new assault rifle for Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War

Titled Vigor 52, the new assault rifle was discovered based on data mining. The size of the recent update was certainly susceptible, and an investigation revealed the presence of the assault rifle. Treyarch hasn't added the assault rifle to Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War yet, but players can unlock it.

CharlieIntel @charlieINTEL Data miners found new Black Ops Cold War content in the update from last week, including some maps + Operators. No release date yet on the content, but stay tuned for any updates. Data miners found new Black Ops Cold War content in the update from last week, including some maps + Operators. No release date yet on the content, but stay tuned for any updates.

Unlocking the weapon will require players to go back to multiplayer matches in Call of Duty Modern Warfare. Players will have to make at least 1000 damage points in 15 multiplayer games, which will unlock the Vargo 52 for them. This will then allow players to use it in Black Ops Cold War.

Players have already unlocked it, and some have even applied skins to their Vargo 52, which looks incredible.

Treyarch hasn't mentioned any information about when they plan to add the weapon. While players can use the Vargo 52 assault rifle in Call of Duty Black Ops Cold War, the weapon must be unlocked through Modern Warfare. The unlocking process may seem a bit grindy, but it's relatively easy to do.

While Call of Duty Warzone has seen several integrations from Modern Warfare, Cold War, and Vanguard, the Vargo 52 hasn't been added yet. However, this won't be the first time for a delayed integration, and players should follow the official channels to find out all the latest developments.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar