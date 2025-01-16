How to unlock all weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins

If you're diving into Dynasty Warriors Origins, learning how to unlock all weapons is crucial to enhancing your gameplay experience. With 10 unique weapons, each bringing distinct playstyles and abilities, you’ll need to venture through various battles, defeat formidable foes, and make strategic decisions to add them to your arsenal.

This article is on how to get all weapon types in DW Origins and what each one brings to the table.

Steps to unlock all weapon types in Dynasty Warriors Origins

A still from the 1 vs. 1000 game (Image via Koei Tecmo)

The table below details the exact locations for unlocking each weapon type and their Battle Arts in this 1 vs. 1000 action-packed title:

Weapon How to Unlock Battle Arts Twin Pikes Defeat Zhang Liao in the Battle of Hulao Gate (Chapter 2). Ascension, Battle Roar, Double Bite, Shadow Rush, Furious Dual Rush, Wings of the Phoenix, Sky Sunder, Earth Blast, Roaring Maelstrom Staff Found in the Assassination of Dong Zhuo (Chapter 2) in the southwest chamber. Soaring Sky Dance, Shadow Step, Ruinous Wave, Tiger Paw Bash, Brutal Barrage, Vaulting Leap, Chaotic Flurry, Double Wave Slam, Thrashing Inferno Sweep Podao Random drop during Subjugation of the White Wave Bandits (Chapter 2). Dragon Sweep Slash, Blade Typhoon, Lingering Tempest Slash, Bounding Earth Strike, Burgeoning Devastation, Ardent Aura Slash, Sea of Flames, Fierce Focus, Sharp Fang Flurry Gauntlets Defeat Zhou Cang in the Battle of Guangzong (Chapter 1). Flying Kick, Maw of the Tiger, Flowing Form, Elbow Strike, Hurricane Kick, Wrath of Earth, Ardent Energy Strike, Heaven and Earth’s Wrath, Stone Strike Blast Sword Default starting weapon. Divine Eagle Dance, Palm Strike, Swallow Slash, Flying Dragon Slash, Falcon Flurry, Absconding Slash, Shadowless Blade, Shadow Dance, Mad Blade Rush Halberd Obtainable post-campaign via Hulao Gate Challenge (Defeating Lu Bu in Ultimate Warrior difficulty) or shop purchase. Boundless Launch, Hellraiser, Divine Wrath, Force Quake, Defiant Shockstorm, Dance of the Demon, Sky Blaze, Sky Crusher, Meaning Tempest Crescent Blade Defeat Jia Xu in Rescue of Emperor Xian (Chapter 3) (after siding with Cao Cao). Relentless Whirl Slash, Adamantine Flesh, Star Sunder Slash, Mist Walk, Dragon Tail Swipe, Great Mountain Throw, Azure Dragon Bellow, Bursting Wave Slash Wheels Drops in Suppression of You Province (Chapter 2) from Zhang Ju or Qiliju. Relentless Rings, Triple Tempest, Claw of the Predator, Crawling Dragon, Harvest Moon, Flying Lotus Gambit, Flying Spirit Wave, Tornado Slam, Twin Tiger Blast Lance Drops from Mi Zhu in the Battle of Xu Province (Chapter 3) (after siding with Cao Cao). Crouching Tiger Strike, Skirmisher Strike, Tenacious Heart, Vengeful Stormquake, Relentless Charge, Spirit Wave, Battle Cry Blast, Focused Will, Crushing Earth Gambit Spear Purchase after the Battle of Guangyang (Chapter 1). Piercing Vengeance, Savage Thrust Barrage, Wild Rush, Aerial Assault, Rising Dragon Vortex, Spree of Devastation, Dragon Flash, Dance of the Whirlwind

With these unlock steps, you can easily acquire all the weapons in DW Origins. Whether it’s purchasing the Spear from a store after a battle or defeating a specific officer like Zhou Cang or Zhang Liao, each weapon provides a unique gameplay experience.

